Why Jason Robertson Must Follow His Brother's Footsteps And Avoid Arbitration With Dallas Stars

It would be very wise for the Stars to follow Pittsburgh's lead and get their Robertson brother signed before July 25. If there is no new contract for Jason Robertson – who carried a $7.75-million cap hit in 2025-26 – he can likely settle for a one-year contract in arbitration that walks him to being a UFA at this time next year and gets him the big bucks he's looking for. That would mean Dallas either gets nothing for him as an asset next summer or sells him at a bargain rate by the trade deadline.