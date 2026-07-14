Why Jason Robertson Must Follow His Brother's Footsteps And Avoid Arbitration With Dallas Stars

Nick Robertson avoided arbitration by signing with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday, but Dallas Stars left winger Jason Robertson is still scheduled for it.
One of the two Robertson brothers steered clear of NHL arbitration on Tuesday.
Left winger Nick Robertson signed for two years at $3.25 million annually with the Pittsburgh Penguins to avoid meeting with an arbitrator on July 28, but he and Dallas Stars left winger Jason Robertson look to be on a significantly different financial path.
Jason Robertson's arbitration date is scheduled for Saturday, July 25, according to PuckPedia. He's set to command well over $10 million annually on his next contract.
It would be very wise for the Stars to follow Pittsburgh's lead and get their Robertson brother signed before July 25. If there is no new contract for Jason Robertson – who carried a $7.75-million cap hit in 2025-26 – he can likely settle for a one-year contract in arbitration that walks him to being a UFA at this time next year and gets him the big bucks he's looking for. That would mean Dallas either gets nothing for him as an asset next summer or sells him at a bargain rate by the trade deadline.
Even if the Stars and Jason Robertson decide they want to part ways, getting the 26-year-old signed before arbitration would make him a known quantity for any team that may be interested in trading for him and the 45 goals he scored in 2025-26.
Otherwise, if he's going to be a UFA next summer, Jason Robertson would be a pure rental asset, and that'd mean the Stars get less for him in any trade. This is why it's imperative that Dallas and Jason Robertson avoid arbitration at just about any cost and sign a multi-year contract.
Nick Robertson got his major raise on his previous $1.825-million cap hit despite his relatively modest offensive totals of 16 goals and 32 points this past season. The Penguins had about $16.9 million in salary cap space, so they could afford Nick Robertson's raise.
Dallas is in a similar but different situation. Jason Robertson will also get a major raise, but we're not talking even remotely the same salary as his younger brother.
The Stars have about $10.6 million in cap space, and Robertson is expected to get much more than that on his next contract. ESPN reported in late June that he could be seeking upward of $14 million annually.
Ultimately, it's our prediction that Jason Robertson will sign with the Stars before July 25. The arbitration process can get ugly, and Robertson already reportedly turned down a contract offer from the Seattle Kraken in a potential trade, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. There's no benefit from making their saga even uglier.
Jason Robertson is likely to hit the jackpot in a way that Nick Robertson has not yet, but they're both taking a step forward in their careers. It's up to Jason Robertson and the Stars to make sure that step forward doesn't involve meeting with an arbitrator.
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