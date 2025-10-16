Why The Maple Leafs Will Be An Enticing Destination For Connor McDavid In 2028

The Toronto Maple Leafs entered last off-season with a new round of questions on how to overcome the hump at last.

After dropping Game 7 to the Florida Panthers in the second round and moving on from star right winger Mitch Marner, many Maple Leafs fans hoped they would only have to wait until next summer to bring in superstar center Connor McDavid.

McDavid deciding not to test free agency and signing a two-year, $25-million contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers was a crushing blow to Leafs fans, but it doesn’t rule out him ever heading closer to his hometown to play for Toronto later on.

Edmonton is coming off back-to-back trips to the Stanley Cup final, where they’ve fallen just short to the Panthers both times. Clearly, the team isn’t far off from winning it all. The addition of proven scorer Andrew Mangiapane and contract extensions for Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard show they’re still committed to winning.

But McDavid’s new short-term contract that expires in 2028 seems to indicate the window he’s giving Edmonton to get the job done. Once the two years are up, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him test free agency, where the Maple Leafs could be waiting.

Does Toronto Have What McDavid Wants?

McDavid knew what he wanted during negotiations.

"It's about winning, and that's always what I've preached,” he told reporters when he signed the extension.

If McDavid wants to contend, the Leafs could fit the bill.

With key players Auston Matthews, William Nylander, Matthew Knies, Morgan Rielly and Anthony Stolarz all locked up for three years or longer, the Leafs are poised to contend for the better half of the next decade.

According to PuckPedia, the Leafs are set to have around $70 million in cap space for the 2028 off-season, and could likely set cap space aside to pay McDavid, should he decide to leave Edmonton.

Of course, Toronto is not the only option. The Carolina Hurricanes and Panthers have the most players signed through 2028-29 and should have many years left in their competitive window.

McDavid's Extension Fits Toronto's Timeline Perfectly

The Maple Leafs signed star center John Tavares to a four-year extension earlier this year, and he’s set to continue operating as the team’s second-line forward.

However, he’s in his age-35 season, and while Tavares is still an effective player, especially on the power play, he’s slowly starting to show signs of declining play.

He’s still a cheaper option for the Leafs over the next four years and could provide veteran leadership for up-and-coming player Easton Cowan, who could be in the later stages of his development by the time McDavid hits free agency in 2028.

There’s no doubt it would’ve been great for Leafs fans to see McDavid join them in 2026 free agency, but with the loss of Marner, the offense will need some to to round out.

With an exceptional pool of young talent on the verge of making the NHL, having them learn from an experienced veteran like Tavares could be extremely beneficial over the next few seasons.

If all goes right, the Leafs could not only still have stars like Matthews and Nylander under contract in 2028 but also some fully developed young talent.

This could make Toronto significantly more appealing for McDavid, who at age 31, could not only join a team full of talent on both ends but one that also has a significant amount of cap space to continue to add pieces.

As one of the NHL’s top players – if not the best – there’s no doubt he would provide a boost to this Maple Leafs team looking to claim their first Stanley Cup since 1967. Whether Toronto will be enticing enough a destination to the Newmarket, Ont., native by then remains to be seen.

Michael Hapanovich is an intern with The Hockey News.

