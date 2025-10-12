Will Cale Makar Be The Next NHL 'Nuclear Explosion' Contract?

With Connor McDavid, Jack Eichel, Kyle Connor, and Kirill Kaprizov now off the open market, the NHL is turning its attention to the next player poised to redefine the league’s salary landscape.

It likely won’t be Adrian Kempe, Alex Tuch, and/or Artemi Panarin, who will all get hefty contracts on their next deals. No, according to Elliotte Friedman, that player is Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar.

Makar, 26, has already established himself as one of the league’s premier talents. He boasts a Norris Trophy, a Conn Smythe, and a Stanley Cup, and the Avalanche are fully aware that retaining him will come at a significant cost. The question becomes, how much?

Friedman reports that Colorado has been preparing for months, anticipating that Makar’s next deal could reach a new stratosphere of NHL salaries — potentially $20-$25 million per season, eclipsing even the monster Kaprizov deal by $30 million.

The NHL insider suggested that eight-figure contracts will become normal in the NHL. The league is trending that way as Eichel signed for $108 million, Kaprizov signed for $138 million, and Connor got close, with a $96 million deal last week. All three players are good. Frankly, they’re great. Makar is on another level in terms of importance to a hockey team.

Averaging just under 25 minutes per game, he is a generational talent who not only plays one of the most critical positions on the team, but he also generates a ton of the team’s offense. If there were one player on the roster the Avs might feel comfortable giving the bag to, it’s Makar. And, if for one second, the Avs hesitate, several teams will line up for the opportunity to pitch him in free agency.

He has this season and next remaining on his current contract. The team will have $59 million and change in cap space in 2027-28, according to PuckPedia, but only eight main roster players under contract.

If Not Makar, Then Who?

If it’s not Makar that becomes the new high bar in terms of contract value (both dollar and term), Vancouver’s Quinn Hughes should get consideration. The Canucks won’t want him to leave and will be prepared to roll the Brinks truck up to retain him.

Another defenseman who is critically important to his team’s success, when Hughes is on the ice, the Canucks become a dangerous team. When he’s not, the team struggles. He is their captain and best player. Losing him could trigger a rebuild. Hughes becomes a free agent in 2026-27, when he'll be 27 years old.

Should neither player sign a long-term deal, the conversation could pivot back to Connor McDavid. He passed over a long-term extension when he signed a two-year deal with the Edmonton Oilers ahead of the 2025-26 season. He’s unlikely to go short-term again. At the age of 31, McDavid will look to cash in when he can grab 20% of the salary cap, which by then could equate to around $23 million per season over eight years. That’s about $184 million.

