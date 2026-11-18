Welcome to The Hockey News Future Watch Show.\n\nEvery Wednesday, Ryan Kennedy, Tony Ferrari and Eric Cruikshank will dive into\nall the biggest storylines for the next generation of hockey stars from the CHL,\nthe NCAA, and everything in between.\n\nHere's what was discussed in this episode:\n\n0:00: Breaking down Team CHL's final nine additions to its roster for the CHL\nUSA Prospects Challenge\n\n3:57: Reacting to Sammy Nelson’s big weekend with Notre Dame in an upset sweep\nover Michigan State\n\n8:34: Will Daxon Rudolph be a Hobey Baker candidate this season?\n\n12:40: Where does Andrei Pustovoi rank among players in the 2027 NHL draft\nclass?\n\n16:14: Was Victor Eklund's emergence with the New York Islanders a surprise this\nseason?\n\n20:30: Will Cole Hutson finish as a Calder Trophy finalist? \n\n23:10: Is Jacob Fowler the frontrunner for not only the Calder, but the Vezina?\n\n25:08: Ryan Kennedy previews his weekly Prospect Watch column\n\nWill Sabres Prospect Daxon Rudolph Be A Hobey Baker Candidate? by Future Watch\n[https://megaphone.imgix.net/podcasts/226d1bb2-b68f-11f1-9c91-ff260828a657/image/a35e48e5ba81723a6008cddc4f77ba14.png?ixlib=rails-4.3.1&w=500&h=500]\nWill Sabres Prospect Daxon Rudolph Be A Hobey Baker Candidate? by Future Watch\n[https://megaphone.link/ROUST9915752974]\n\nListen to the full episode on Spotify [https://megaphone.link/ROUST4065320781]\n\nWatch the full episode on YouTube [https://youtu.be/A7-ZPjbhWpY]\n\nSubscribe to The Hockey News Future Watch [https://linktr.ee/TheHockeyNews] on\nyour preferred platform.