Will The Winnipeg Jets' Off-Season Moves, Youth Infusion Help Them Bounce Back?

The Winnipeg Jets have made the playoffs far more often than not in the past decade, but they failed to do so last season, and they've made notable changes this summer. Will the Jets bounce back in 2026-27, or will their Central Division rivals prevent them from being a playoff team next season?
Since 2017, the Jets have made the Stanley Cup playoffs in seven of nine seasons, and Winnipeg has won three playoff series in seven post-season appearances. But the ultimate success of winning a Cup has eluded the Jets thus far, and this past season, Winnipeg missed the playoffs completely and finished seventh in the highly competitive Central Division.
Even if last year was an anomaly for the Jets, the reality is the Central Division has seven teams with sights set on a playoff spot in 2026-27. The Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild are virtually locks to be playoff teams. But the Utah Mammoth, Nashville Predators and St. Louis Blues will be pushing to be a post-season team. That means Winnipeg’s path to the playoffs will be difficult indeed.
Thus, the Jets are an intriguing team to watch not just because of the Central’s playoff race, but because Winnipeg GM Kevin Cheveldayoff is trying to develop the team’s younger players into NHL-level difference-makers.
Depending on what happens with superstar goalie Connor Hellebuyck, the Jets might be turning a big page in their history and entering a new era without a cornerstone.
The Jets did make notable roster moves this summer, signing former Edmonton Oilers and Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Stuart Skinner and longtime San Jose Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro on the free-agent market.
Skinner will provide relief for Hellebuyck if Hellebuyck isn’t traded, and if Hellebuyck is dealt, Skinner can take on a heavier workload and give Winnipeg decent netminding. If they keep Hellebuyck, they have one of the best goalies alive. And if they trade him, they can address any issue that may arise for them before the season begins.
Meanwhile, Ferraro joins the Jets’ defense corps after seven productive seasons with San Jose, joining an already established blueline consisting of Josh Morrissey, Neal Pionk, Dylan DeMelo and Dylan Samberg.
Internally, Winnipeg has potential needle-movers in winger Cole Perfetti and 2026 first-round draft pick Viggo Bjorck. Perfetti posted 32 points in 68 games in 2025-26, and the 24-year-old is entering the first season of a five-year contract paying him $6 million per season.
The way things are developing, Perfetti and Bjorck could be two-thirds of the Jets’ second forward line. Winnipeg’s young players need time to develop, but the Jets want to be competitive in the long haul, and Bjorck and Perfetti will be important pieces of Winnipeg’s puzzle in that regard.
Finally, the Jets have players nearing make-or-break territory. For instance, 21-year-old center Brayden Yager was selected 14th overall in 2023, but he must show he’s more than an AHL-level player. Yager generated 10 goals and 30 points in 69 AHL games last season, and unless he storms out strongly in training camp, he’ll start next season in the AHL.
Also, 22-year-old winger Brad Lambert is under pressure to steal an NHL job. Lambert appeared in 25 games with Winnipeg last season, posting three goals and six points in that span. But Lambert needs to assert himself as an NHL player quickly, or he’ll find himself back in the AHL to start 2026-27.
Overall, the Jets are a better team with Ferraro and Skinner on board. But we’d argue that, even with Winnipeg’s changes and modest improvements, the Jets very well could be life-or-death to make the playoffs.
Everything changes if Hellebuyck is traded, but Winnipeg’s core of talent isn’t spring chickens. The Jets are clearly in win-now mode, and Cheveldayoff has to use every available dollar, including Winnipeg’s $4.4 million in current salary cap space, to make his team better in 2026-27.
Cheveldayoff can’t afford to kick the can down the road completely. He has all of his next three first-round draft picks, and it wouldn’t surprise anyone to see the Jets go all-in and make an external addition or two via the trade market.
There’s a road ahead where the Jets strongly rebound in 2026-27. With stars Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor, Gabe Vilardi and Morrissey in their prime, Winnipeg has the talent to be a playoff team next season. But there’s a different road ahead where the Jets fail to make the playoffs for the second straight season.
If that’s how things develop, Cheveldayoff must make difficult decisions to salvage his core while prioritizing Winnipeg’s long-term goals.
The Jets are aiming for a youth infusion while staying competitive right now. If they receive above-average contributions from their youngsters in support of their core, Winnipeg will again be a team to reckon with.
The Jets are in a playoffs-or-bust situation. The way they respond to the challenge of contending in the Central will dictate what Winnipeg’s roster looks like in the short-and-long-term.
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