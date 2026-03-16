World Cup Of Hockey Hosts Were Great Choices, But Questions Remain

"We will follow what the international community is doing in terms of athletics," NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said at the Olympics. "I don't see the need to go weigh in separately. Frankly, in terms of our game and our players — wherever they are from — if we can steer clear of geopolitical issues, not just this one but a whole host of other ones, I think that's better for our game, and it's better for our fans."