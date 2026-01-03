World Juniors Semifinal Previews: Canada-Czechia, Sweden-Finland Set To Renew Rivalries

The quarterfinals are almost always the best day of the world juniors, as we get some of the best matchups in four fantastic games.



And this time around, Sweden, Finland, Czechia and Canada advanced to the semifinals.

Sweden was in control for most of their game against Latvia. Leo Sahlin Wallenius led the Swedes with three points, while Alfons Freij and Victor Eklund recorded a pair of points each. Anton Frondell also scored twice.

After the Swiss got off to a hot start, Czechia managed to find their way and advance to the semifinals for the fifth straight year in pursuit of their fourth straight medal. Switzerland scored the lone goal in the opening frame, but Tomas Galvas scored a quick goal to get Czechia back into the game. After another Swiss goal, the Czechs took charge, with Jiri Klima leading the way with three points.

The host Americans went head-to-head with the Finns in a rematch of last year's gold medal game, when the Americans won in overtime. This time around, the result was flipped, as the Finns took home the win in overtime. It was a stellar game, with the Americans leading 2-1 until about seven minutes left in the third period, when Finland scored twice.

The U.S. continued to push and eventually tied the game, forcing overtime. Just over two minutes into overtime, Arttu Valila scored the game-winner. The two-time defending champions were devastated on home ice, getting eliminated in the quarters for he first time since 2022.

Canada may have had a couple of scares early in the tournament, but they had the easiest time in the quarterfinals, going up 5-0 over Slovakia in the first period and not looking back. Seven different players scored, while Jack Ivankovic was absolutely stellar in net for the Canadians, who now have a goalie decision to make heading into the semifinals.

The exciting quarterfinals set up some massive matchups in the semifinals. Canada and Czechia will reacquaint themselves as the most exciting new rivalry in junior hockey enters another high-leverage chapter. The other matchup features classic rivals, Sweden and Finland, looking to destroy the dreams of their long-time adversary.

Let's take a look at how each team measures up as we head into the semifinals on Sunday, Jan. 4.

Sweden vs. Finland (4:30 p.m. ET)

This game will be a battle of contrasting play styles.

The high-octane, offensively gifted Swedes face the defensively stout, structured Finns.

The Finns have largely won on the back of timely scoring from throughout the lineup and excellent goaltending from Petteri Rimpinen, the only goalie to play every game for their team at the world juniors.

The Swedes have leaned into their offensive skill with Frondell leading the charge.

After a tight game to open the tournament against Slovakia, Sweden have been running through teams. They overwhelm with their speed and skill, but what makes them special is that those same players can often play with power and a sound two-way game. Frondell has led by example, but from Ivar Stenberg to Eddie Genborg, the lineup is full of two-way threats.

The Swedish blueline is as balanced as they come, loaded with premier puck-movers and shutdown play-killers alike.

Sascha Boumedienne has been a two-way machine. Freij and Sahlin Wallenius have been so silky smooth with the puck. William Hakansson and Felix Carell won't get the same love, but their ability to kill play has been invaluable for this team. This group has made life very easy for Love Harenstam in net.

Finland haven't been nearly as offensively skilled as Sweden, but they've still found ways to generate offense. It's been much more tactical, generating plays from the cycle and from below the goal line. Heikki Ruohonen, Jasper Kuhta and Roope Vesterinen have been the go-to players for Finland offensively, and all of them play solid, structured games.

Lasse Boelius and Aron Kiviharju have been impressive with the puck, but they've really been the only two blueliners with the ability to do so. Daniel Nieminen hasn't been himself at this tournament, but his mobility remains a big strength. Mitja Jokinen has been a solid stopper.

It all really comes down to their netminder Rimipinen, though. His stellar play has been the primary reason that Finland is once again fighting for a medal.

Sweden will be the favorite coming into this game. They are undefeated at this event, and they have looked like a wagon for much of it. Finland must rely on the same formula that has gotten them to this point. They will need Rimpinen to stand on his head while someone plays the role of hero offensively.

Canada vs. Czechia (8:30 p.m. ET)

This game with be a rematch from the opening night of the world juniors, where the game went back and forth before Canada eventually found a way to win 7-5 with an empty-netter. These two teams have shown distaste for one another, and you know that we're going to get a physical affair.

Canada is coming off a thorough pummeling of Slovakia. They saw 14 different players get a point. There were highlight moments from everyone.

Brady Martin and Gavin McKenna have formed a dynamic duo. Porter Martone, Tij Iginla and Michael Misa looked like they were fully on their games. Cole Reschny continued to be stellar. Even Sam O'Reilly was getting in on the action. This Canadian team finally flexed its offensive depth for the first time in the quarterfinals.

Zayne Parekh has been getting most of the hype from the blueline group, but the Canadian back end has been quite impressive to this point. Draft eligible Keaton Verhoeff had a fantastic game against Slovakia and looked to have earned a bigger role moving forward. Kashawn Aitcheson and Ben Danford have been a very solid shutdown pair, bringing some physical edge.

In net, Canada has largely leaned on Carter George, but when they got to the quarters, it was Ivankovic who got the net. George hasn't been as steady as he was last year, but his track record is stellar. Ivankovic has the pedigree of being a fantastic netminder, and he's leading the tournament in save percentage despite the quarterfinal against Slovakia being just his second game. Who Canada chooses to go with against Czechia could make or break their gold medal hopes.

Team Czechia has been one of the most physical, fast, and aggressive squads in this tournament. They play with purpose on every shift, and that's made them very difficult to play against.

Their lone loss came to Canada in a game that truly could have gone either way. They will want to avenge that loss and the disrespect they felt when Canada's captain, Martone, scored the empty-netter and patted a Czech player on the back on the way to the bench.

Up front, Vojtech Cihar has elevated his game once again at the international level, putting himself among the tournament's leading scorers. He's not alone, though, as Petr Sikora and Vaclav Nestrasil have been absolutely fantastic as well. Adam Benak has flashed his upper-echelon skill at times, but he hasn't quite broken out yet. If he can get to his A-game, it could be trouble for Canada or anyone else Czechia plays.

The blueline has been truly impressive for Czechia this year. Galvas has been absolutely unreal for Czechia, a true play-driver from the blueline, finding a way to create offense whenever they have needed a spark. Adam Jiricek has been a two-way force for Czechia, giving them a true No. 1 defenseman. Radim Mrtka hasn't quite gotten up to full speed since returning from injury, but he's been a solid defensive presence.

This is has the potential to be the game of the tournament. It has everything you'd want going in. Bad blood, back-and-forth results, a revenge factor from both sides, and two very talented squads looking to get the gold medal that has eluded them each for the last couple of years. Canada-Czechia has an instant classic written all over it.

