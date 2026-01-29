The Wraparound: Are The Rangers Justified In Holding Artemi Panarin Out Of The Lineup?

The Wraparound is back with a new bunch of rapid-fire NHL and hockey topics.\n\nHere's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Frank Zawrazky discussed in this\nepisode:\n\nWatch the full episode of The Wraparound here.\n\n1:30: Is it fair for Artemi Panarin to get held out of the New York Rangers'\nlineup until the Olympic break?\n\n5:35: Will the Calgary Flames' Blake Coleman be a hot commodity at the NHL trade\ndeadline?\n\n9:50: What are the Winnipeg Jets' best potential trade pieces?\n\n13:00: Will Rasmus Dahlin win the Norris Trophy at some point in his career?\n\n17:00: Will Gavin McKenna silence his doubters through the back half of the NCAA\nseason?\n\n22:30: Will the Boston Bruins try to add to the roster, and if so, where?\n\n28:15: Is the Detroit Red Wings' defense strong enough to make a playoff run?\n\n32:00: Is there anybody on the Toronto Maple Leafs who could fetch a first-round\npick?\n\n36:50: Will Sunday's NHL Stadium Series in Tampa be more interesting than other\noutdoor games?\n\nAre The Rangers Justified In Holding Artemi Panarin Out Of The Lineup? by The\nWraparound\n[https://megaphone.imgix.net/podcasts/c433dc98-95f4-11ed-990d-137f32866ddd/image/9ed25e639ca843ea0a0cc0c77af615cb.png?ixlib=rails-4.3.1&w=500&h=500]\nAre The Rangers Justified In Holding Artemi Panarin Out Of The Lineup? by The\nWraparound [https://megaphone.link/ROUST6324143933]\n\nWatch the full episode on YouTube [https://youtu.be/2mFbvrwg7hM]\n\nSee below for where to subscribe to the show for future episodes.\n\nApple Podcasts\n[https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-hockey-news-action-show/id1671019178]\n\nhttps://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-hockey-news-action-show/id1671019178Spotify\n[https://open.spotify.com/show/6fssr6w5ZOvye4p5kCXsD3?si=9dea8bbe74c849e2]\n\nhttps://open.spotify.com/show/6fssr6w5ZOvye4p5kCXsD3?si=9dea8bbe74c849e2Podbean\n[https://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/gsrrx-2a1375/The-Wraparound-Podcast]\n\nhttps://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/gsrrx-2a1375/The-Wraparound-PodcastiHeartRadio\n[https://iheart.com/podcast/108685742/]\n\nhttps://iheart.com/podcast/108685742/Amazon\n[https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/8e0b8be0-5da7-4e48-8c88-66ff8c75c088/the-hockey-news-action-show]