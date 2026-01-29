Logo
The Wraparound: Are The Rangers Justified In Holding Artemi Panarin Out Of The Lineup? cover image

The Wraparound: Are The Rangers Justified In Holding Artemi Panarin Out Of The Lineup?

6h
Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Frank Zawrazky discuss Artemi Panarin being a healthy scratch, the Jets and Leafs' potential trade assets and much more.

The Wraparound is back with a new bunch of rapid-fire NHL and hockey topics.

Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Frank Zawrazky discussed in this episode:

Watch the full episode of The Wraparound here.

1:30: Is it fair for Artemi Panarin to get held out of the New York Rangers' lineup until the Olympic break?

5:35: Will the Calgary Flames' Blake Coleman be a hot commodity at the NHL trade deadline?

9:50: What are the Winnipeg Jets' best potential trade pieces?

13:00: Will Rasmus Dahlin win the Norris Trophy at some point in his career?

17:00: Will Gavin McKenna silence his doubters through the back half of the NCAA season?

22:30: Will the Boston Bruins try to add to the roster, and if so, where?

28:15: Is the Detroit Red Wings' defense strong enough to make a playoff run?

32:00: Is there anybody on the Toronto Maple Leafs who could fetch a first-round pick?

36:50: Will Sunday's NHL Stadium Series in Tampa be more interesting than other outdoor games?

megaphone.linkAre The Rangers Justified In Holding Artemi Panarin Out Of The Lineup? by The Wraparound

Watch the full episode on YouTube

Shows