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Reacting To NHL Central Scouting's Preliminary Watch List | The Hockey News Future Watch Show

Reacting To NHL Central Scouting's Preliminary Watch List | The Hockey News Future Watch Show

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The Hockey News
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Oct 28, 2026 8:59 PM

Ryan Kennedy, Tony Ferrari and Eric Cruikshank break down the CHL's decision to name Quebec City as hosts for the 2028 Memorial Cup before going through NHL Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch list.

Welcome to The Hockey News Future Watch Show.

Every Wednesday, Ryan Kennedy, Tony Ferrari and Eric Cruikshank will dive into all the biggest storylines for the next generation of hockey stars from the CHL, the NCAA, and everything in between.

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Here's what was discussed in this episode:

0:00: Reacting to the CHL’s decision for Quebec City to host the 2028 Memorial Cup

Related stories

4:08: What can Winnipeg Jets fans expect out of prospect Alexander Command?

8:40: Can Wyatt Cullen’s breakout performance against North Dakota be the start of a solid offensive campaign?

12:18: Is Jonah Neuenschwander a top-5 prospect for the 2027 NHL Draft? 

16:56: Where do Malik L’Italien and Cooper McAslan stand among defensemen in the 2027 class?

21:17: Were Jaxon Jacobson and James Scantlebury deserving of 'B' grades from NHL Central Scouting?

26:10: Ryan Kennedy previews his weekly Prospect Watch column

megaphone.linkReacting To NHL Central Scouting's Preliminary Watch List by Future Watch

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