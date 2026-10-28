Reacting To NHL Central Scouting's Preliminary Watch List | The Hockey News Future Watch Show

Oct 28, 2026 8:59 PMPublished Oct 28, 2026 8:59 PM
Ryan Kennedy, Tony Ferrari and Eric Cruikshank break down the CHL's decision to name Quebec City as hosts for the 2028 Memorial Cup before going through NHL Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch list.
Welcome to The Hockey News Future Watch Show.
Every Wednesday, Ryan Kennedy, Tony Ferrari and Eric Cruikshank will dive into all the biggest storylines for the next generation of hockey stars from the CHL, the NCAA, and everything in between.