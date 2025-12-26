The Hockey News Big Show: 2026 World Juniors Special

The Hockey News Big Show is here to break down the 2026 World Junior Championship in Minnesota.

Here's what Ryan Kennedy, Tony Ferrari and Michael Traikos discussed:

0:46: Will this year be different for Team Canada after back-to-back early exits?

2:28: What do you think of Gavin McKenna after the beginning of the season?

4:35: If there is a level of concern for the Canadians, where's it at?

7:31: What are you looking to see from the Americans this year?

10:49: Can we see the Swedes win a medal this year?

14:16: Could this be the year we see Czechia win a gold medal?

18:30: Which team could be the dark horse for this tournament?

22:07: Which 2026 draft prospects should people be most excited to see?

27:07: Which country is most likely to get relegated?

28:33: Who are your top three picks to medal this year and your MVP pick?

30:19: Quiz time: who in world junior history has the most gold medals?

31:14: Which country has scored the fastest two goals at the world juniors? The goals were only two seconds apart.

32:00: Which player has the most points in a period at the world juniors?

33:12: Only five players have ever led the world juniors and the NHL in points. Who are they?

