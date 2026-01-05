The Hockey News Big Show: Are Canada's Days Of Dominating The World Juniors Over?

The Hockey News Big Show is in Minnesota during the final day of the 2026 World Junior Championship, discussing the tournament, Olympic news and NHL topics.

Here's what Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed:

0:39: Thoughts on the offense that Team USA picked for its Olympic roster?

2:00: Will the U.S. regret leaving Adam Fox off the roster?

4:00: Was the U.S. looking at the Canadian roster when picking theirs?

6:20: Biggest snubs from Sweden's roster?

8:18: Thoughts on how the Finnish team is looking?

9:39: Who is Sweden's superstar?

11:50: Favorite story of David Branch, who died on Sunday at 77 years old?

World Juniors

14:56: Has Czechia-versus-Canada become one of the best rivalries at the world juniors?

17:00: Are the days of Canada dominating the world juniors over?

19:56: Thoughts on Sweden and Czechia in the gold medal game?

24:25: How would you evaluate the crowd and attendance in Minnesota at the world juniors?

NHL

28:41: The Colorado Avalanche have seemed unstoppable this season. Do they have an Achilles heel?

31:13: Are we at the point where we can safely say the Toronto Maple Leafs will miss the playoffs?

35:08: Fans showed disappointment on social media with the Winter Classic being held in Miami. Should the Winter Classic be held in a colder climate?

37:16: Top Hart Trophy candidate right now?

39:19: Another week, another chance to name a player who had a hot or cold week.

Are Canada's Days Of Dominating The World Juniors Over? by The Big Show