The Hockey News Big Show: Are The Avalanche And Hurricanes On A Crash Course?

Here's what former NHLer Drew Shore, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed\nin this episode:\n\nWatch the full episode of the Big Show here\n\n1:00: Is there a team with an edge going into the rest of the Buffalo Sabres and\nMontreal Canadiens series?\n\n2:20: Thoughts on the Sabres getting a goal allowed and then disallowed after\ntwo reviews in Tuesday's game?\n\n3:30: What is the explanation for Cole Caufield's lack of 5-on-5 production?\n\n5:00: Are these two teams just competing for who gets to lose to the Carolina\nHurricanes in the Eastern Conference final?\n\n6:40: Where does Pavel Dorofeyev rank among the top goal-scorers?\n\n8:10: Thoughts on Brayden McNabb's hit and ejection?\n\n10:00: What are the Anaheim Ducks' chances to come back in this series?\n\n11:40: What are the chances the Colorado Avalanche close out the Minnesota Wild\nin Game 5?\n\n12:50: Are Colorado and Carolina on a crash course toward each other?\n\n16:50: How important is Carter Hart to the Vegas Golden Knights going deep in\nthe playoffs?\n\n19:30: Who are the Toronto Maple Leafs going to go after now that Berube is\nfired?\n\n23:30: Where do you think Craig Berube ends up?\n\n26:20: Thoughts on Vegas potentially blocking Bruce Cassidy from interviewing\nwith the Oilers?\n\n28:15: Is Kris Knoblauch on the chopping block?\n\n30:10: Where does Tage Thompson's goal rank in your memory of weird playoff\ngoals?\n\n32:10: Thoughts on the Kitchener Rangers' OHL championship win?\n\n37:00: Thoughts on the suspension given to Charlie McAvoy?\n\n39:00: How surprised are you that Crosby is going to the World Championship?\n\nListen to the full episode on Spotify [https://megaphone.link/ROUST4065320781]\n\nWatch the full episode on YouTube [https://youtu.be/fsy8aOBUWdo]\n\nSubscribe to The Hockey News Big Show [https://linktr.ee/TheHockeyNews] on your\npreferred platform.