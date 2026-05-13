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The Hockey News Big Show: Are The Avalanche And Hurricanes On A Crash Course?

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Drew Shore, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discuss the Sabres' Game 4 win, the Ducks' chances of coming back, the Maple Leafs' coach firing and much more.

Here's what former NHLer Drew Shore, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed in this episode:

Watch the full episode of the Big Show here

1:00: Is there a team with an edge going into the rest of the Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens series?

2:20: Thoughts on the Sabres getting a goal allowed and then disallowed after two reviews in Tuesday's game?

3:30: What is the explanation for Cole Caufield's lack of 5-on-5 production?

5:00: Are these two teams just competing for who gets to lose to the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference final?

6:40: Where does Pavel Dorofeyev rank among the top goal-scorers?

8:10: Thoughts on Brayden McNabb's hit and ejection?

10:00: What are the Anaheim Ducks' chances to come back in this series?

11:40: What are the chances the Colorado Avalanche close out the Minnesota Wild in Game 5?

12:50: Are Colorado and Carolina on a crash course toward each other?

16:50: How important is Carter Hart to the Vegas Golden Knights going deep in the playoffs?

19:30: Who are the Toronto Maple Leafs going to go after now that Berube is fired?

23:30: Where do you think Craig Berube ends up?

26:20: Thoughts on Vegas potentially blocking Bruce Cassidy from interviewing with the Oilers?

28:15: Is Kris Knoblauch on the chopping block?

30:10: Where does Tage Thompson's goal rank in your memory of weird playoff goals?

32:10: Thoughts on the Kitchener Rangers' OHL championship win?

37:00: Thoughts on the suspension given to Charlie McAvoy?

39:00: How surprised are you that Crosby is going to the World Championship?

Listen to the full episode on Spotify 

Watch the full episode on YouTube

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