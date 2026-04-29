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The Hockey News Big Show: Are The Flyers Handling Michkov The Right Way?

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The Hockey News
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Updated at Apr 29, 2026, 18:04
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Drew Shore, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discuss the Bruins' OT win, the Flyers' Handling of Michkov, McDavid's status, Matt Boldy and more.

The Hockey News Big Show is here to discuss a bunch of big storylines during the NHL playoffs.

Watch the full episode of the Big Show here.

Here's what former NHLer Drew Shore, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed in this episode:

1:10: Can the Boston Bruins' overtime goal lead to a series comeback?

3:30: What do you think of Jeremy Swayman's bounce-back game?

7:10: How has Matt Boldy changed his view of him since the Olympics?

9:30: How underrated has Matt Boldy been his whole career?

10:45: What do the Dallas Stars need to do to generate offense?

13:00: Was Connor McDavid being listed as a game-time decision a mind game by the Oilers?

15:55: What did you think of Lukas Dostal's quick hook in Game 5?

18:00: Thoughts on Ridly Greig's sucker punch, and what will be the supplementary discipline?

20:00: Could Greig become marked around the league for this move?

23:30: How are the Philadelphia Flyers handling Matvei Michkov?

29:50: Who is the best goalie still in the playoffs?

31:00: Which teams still trailing are the most likely to come back?

33:10: Where will Bruce Cassidy coach next?

34:50: Reaction to the Vezina finalists?

37:40: Reaction to Latvia defeating Team USA in the U-18 World Championship?

Listen to the full episode on Spotify

Subscribe to The Hockey News Big Show on your preferred platform.

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