The Hockey News Big Show: Are The Flyers Handling Michkov The Right Way?

The Hockey News Big Show is here to discuss a bunch of big storylines during the\nNHL playoffs.\n\nWatch the full episode of the Big Show here.\n\nHere's what former NHLer Drew Shore, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed\nin this episode:\n\n1:10: Can the Boston Bruins' overtime goal lead to a series comeback?\n\n3:30: What do you think of Jeremy Swayman's bounce-back game?\n\n7:10: How has Matt Boldy changed his view of him since the Olympics?\n\n9:30: How underrated has Matt Boldy been his whole career?\n\n10:45: What do the Dallas Stars need to do to generate offense?\n\n13:00: Was Connor McDavid being listed as a game-time decision a mind game by\nthe Oilers?\n\n15:55: What did you think of Lukas Dostal's quick hook in Game 5?\n\n18:00: Thoughts on Ridly Greig's sucker punch, and what will be the\nsupplementary discipline?\n\n20:00: Could Greig become marked around the league for this move?\n\n23:30: How are the Philadelphia Flyers handling Matvei Michkov?\n\n29:50: Who is the best goalie still in the playoffs?\n\n31:00: Which teams still trailing are the most likely to come back?\n\n33:10: Where will Bruce Cassidy coach next?\n\n34:50: Reaction to the Vezina finalists?\n\n37:40: Reaction to Latvia defeating Team USA in the U-18 World Championship?\n\nListen to the full episode on Spotify [https://megaphone.link/ROUST7425850933]\n\nSubscribe to The Hockey News Big Show [https://linktr.ee/TheHockeyNews] on your\npreferred platform.