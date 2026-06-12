The Hockey News Big Show: Are The Hurricanes Finally Wearing Down The Golden Knights?

Katie Gaus, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discuss the Hurricanes' series lead in the Cup final, what's happening to Vegas, the Calder Cup final and much more.
The Hockey News Big Show is here to discuss a bunch of big storylines during the NHL playoffs.
Here's what Katie Gaus, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed in this episode:
0:45: Ryan, which game has had the best atmosphere so far in the Stanley Cup final?
2:00: Was the Jordan Staal storyline something you thought would happen heading into the series?
3:59: Is the Carolina Hurricanes' style finally wearing down the Golden Knights?
5:18: What has been going wrong for Vegas at this stage of the game?
7:13: Why is it a crazy question to ask about the Vegas Golden Knights' goaltending situation?
9:23: How does the absence of William Karlsson affect the Vegas lineup?
11:30: Has Brayden McNabb looked the same since rejoining the lineup?
12:30: What is the key for Carolina to close out the series? What guys need to show up?
14:40: Ranking the four Staal brothers, from top to bottom
16:30: Where do we see this evolving to when it comes to where Elias Pettersson fits?
21:16: Do we agree with the plan of action from Joe Sakic when it comes to the Colorado Avalanche bringing back their entire coaching staff and re-signing all UFA's?
24:20: What are our thoughts about the Toronto Marlies heading for the Calder Cup final?
BetMGM Playbook
28:05: Is Mitch Marner the clear winner if Vegas wins the cup?
29:37: Is Marner still the winner if the Canes win the Cup or is it Jordan Staal?
31:35: Are there any other players on the radar for the Conn Smythe?
Rapid Fire
36:05: Who are the unsung heroes of the game? What is your favorite moment where an equipment manager or staff member did something memorable?
39:02: Nikita Kucherov won his second Hart Trophy. The results were one of the closest ballots ever. Kucherov finished just 10 points ahead of runner-up Connor McDavid. Thoughts?
40:59: Who is the very, very early front-runner for the 2026-27 Calder Trophy?