The Hockey News Big Show: Are The Red Wings At Risk Of Missing The Playoffs?

The Hockey News Big Show is here to discuss some big topics ahead of the\nweekend, including a new BetMGM Playbook segment.\n\nWatch the full episode of the Big Show here\n\nHere's what Ryan Kennedy, Michael Traikos and Katie Gaus discussed:\n\n0:50: What did you think of the Toronto Maple Leafs' response to Radko Gudas'\nknee-on-knee hit on Auston Matthews?\n\n4:34: Is Anaheim Ducks captain Radko Gudas earning (or already at) "dirty\nplayer" status?\n\n6:58: Which NHL team will emerge in this Western wild-card race? \n\n9:55: Are there any worries that the Detroit Red Wings might miss the playoffs\nagain? \n\n13:33: How much do you think Alex Tuch is worth to the Buffalo Sabres?\n\n17:58: The Calgary Flames landed one of the most sought-after 2026 college free\nagents in St. Cloud State forward Tyson Gross. Thoughts on this move by the\nFlames? \n\nBetMGM Playbook \n\n20:59: Does having previous playoff experience matter when trying to win the\ndivision? \n\n23:18: Could either Montreal or Detroit catch up to either Tampa or Buffalo to\ntake over the top of the division? \n\n25:21: Out of Tampa or Buffalo, who do you think will win the Atlantic division?\n\nRapid Fire \n\n28:16: The NHL announced the Ottawa Senators and Chicago Blackhawks will play\ntwo regular-season games in Dusseldorf, Germany, in December 2026. Are these\nteams the best choices for German fans?\n\n30:04: With the regular season nearing its end, which player has had the best\nvalue contract this season? \n\n32:34: What is the most notable trade you can remember involving rivals?\n\n34:49: Yay or nay: is it OK for Connor McDavid to fight someone?\n\n37:54: What impresses you the most about Para hockey players?\n\nAre The Red Wings At Risk Of Missing The Playoffs? by The Big Show\n[https://megaphone.imgix.net/podcasts/3bc8274e-af01-11ed-a8b0-431ab6b8c083/image/4922b9b8da32897267667963e64e6c75.png?ixlib=rails-4.3.1&w=500&h=500]\nAre The Red Wings At Risk Of Missing The Playoffs? by The Big Show\n[https://megaphone.link/ROUST7060355703]\n\nWatch the full episode on YouTube [https://youtu.be/-7m1jXLa76k]\n\nSubscribe to The Hockey News Big Show [https://linktr.ee/TheHockeyNews] on your\npreferred platform.