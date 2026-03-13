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The Hockey News Big Show: Are The Red Wings At Risk Of Missing The Playoffs?

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Katie Gaus, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discuss Gudas' hit on Matthews, concerns about the Red Wings, a new BetMGM Playbook segment and more.

The Hockey News Big Show is here to discuss some big topics ahead of the weekend, including a new BetMGM Playbook segment.

Watch the full episode of the Big Show here

Here's what Ryan Kennedy, Michael Traikos and Katie Gaus discussed:

0:50: What did you think of the Toronto Maple Leafs' response to Radko Gudas' knee-on-knee hit on Auston Matthews?

4:34: Is Anaheim Ducks captain Radko Gudas earning (or already at) "dirty player" status?

6:58: Which NHL team will emerge in this Western wild-card race? 

9:55: Are there any worries that the Detroit Red Wings might miss the playoffs again? 

13:33: How much do you think Alex Tuch is worth to the Buffalo Sabres?

17:58: The Calgary Flames landed one of the most sought-after 2026 college free agents in St. Cloud State forward Tyson Gross. Thoughts on this move by the Flames? 

BetMGM Playbook 

20:59: Does having previous playoff experience matter when trying to win the division? 

23:18: Could either Montreal or Detroit catch up to either Tampa or Buffalo to take over the top of the division? 

25:21: Out of Tampa or Buffalo, who do you think will win the Atlantic division?

Rapid Fire 

28:16: The NHL announced the Ottawa Senators and Chicago Blackhawks will play two regular-season games in Dusseldorf, Germany, in December 2026. Are these teams the best choices for German fans?

30:04: With the regular season nearing its end, which player has had the best value contract this season? 

32:34: What is the most notable trade you can remember involving rivals?

34:49: Yay or nay: is it OK for Connor McDavid to fight someone?

37:54: What impresses you the most about Para hockey players?

megaphone.linkAre The Red Wings At Risk Of Missing The Playoffs? by The Big Show

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