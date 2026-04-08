The Hockey News Big Show: Are The Senators The Most Dangerous Wild-Card Team?

Tune in for a new episode of big NHL and hockey topics with the latest episode\nof The Hockey News Big Show.\n\nHere's what Ryan Kennedy, Michael Traikos and Michael Augello discussed:\n\n1:30: Are the Ottawa Senators the most dangerous wild-card team?\n\n7:00: Are the Detroit Red Wings' playoff chances dead in the water?\n\n10:35: Will coach Sheldon Keefe keep his job in New Jersey?\n\n14:40: How has your view changed on the Vegas Golden Knights since the coaching\nchange?\n\n16:50: Who wins the Pacific Division?\n\n19:00: Reacting to the Masterton nominees\n\n24:40: Which late-season coaching change surprised you the most?\n\n26:40: Player to watch at the Frozen FourWhat's The Maple Leafs' Purpose For The\nTrade Deadline? by The Big Show\n[https://megaphone.link/ROUST4065320781]megaphone.link\n\n28:50: Frozen Four champion prediction\n\n30:00: Which team has the best goaltending situation going into the playoffs?\n\n32:45: Yay or nay on the new 'Zammoth?'\n\nhttps://megaphone.link/ROUST4065320781 [https://megaphone.link/ROUST4065320781]\n\nListen to the full episode on Spotify [https://megaphone.link/ROUST4065320781]\n\nWatch the full episode on YouTube [https://youtu.be/c8ZkvWhYihA]\n\nSubscribe to The Hockey News Big Show [https://linktr.ee/TheHockeyNews] on your\npreferred platform.