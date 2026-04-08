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The Hockey News Big Show: Are The Senators The Most Dangerous Wild-Card Team?

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The Hockey News
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Updated at Apr 8, 2026, 17:05
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Ryan Kennedy, Michael Traikos and Michael Augello discuss the Senators' competitiveness, the Red Wings' playoff chances, coaching changes, the Frozen Four and more.

Tune in for a new episode of big NHL and hockey topics with the latest episode of The Hockey News Big Show.

Here's what Ryan Kennedy, Michael Traikos and Michael Augello discussed:

1:30: Are the Ottawa Senators the most dangerous wild-card team?

7:00: Are the Detroit Red Wings' playoff chances dead in the water?

10:35: Will coach Sheldon Keefe keep his job in New Jersey?

14:40: How has your view changed on the Vegas Golden Knights since the coaching change?

16:50: Who wins the Pacific Division?

19:00: Reacting to the Masterton nominees

24:40: Which late-season coaching change surprised you the most?

26:40: Player to watch at the Frozen FourWhat's The Maple Leafs' Purpose For The Trade Deadline? by The Big Showmegaphone.link

28:50: Frozen Four champion prediction

30:00: Which team has the best goaltending situation going into the playoffs?

32:45: Yay or nay on the new 'Zammoth?'

https://megaphone.link/ROUST4065320781

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