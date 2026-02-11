The Hockey News Big Show At The Games: Excitement Builds For Team Canada

The Hockey News Big Show At The Games is here to cover the men's and women's\nhockey tournaments during the 2026 Olympics.\n\nWatch the full episode of the Big Show here\n\nHere's what Ryan Kennedy, Michael Traikos, Andrew McInnis and Michael Augello\ndiscussed:\n\n2:05: What was it like at Canada's practice on Wednesday? \n\n5:30: Do the players on Team Canada believe in goalie Jordan Binnington? \n\n6:50: Is it fair to say the first goalie they play will be who they want to be\ntheir No. 1 goaltender? \n\n8:11: What is the level of excitement coming from the players on Team Canada? \n\n9:50: What line combinations did we see out of practice today? \n\n11:45: Thoughts on Canada's top six forwards? \n\n13:30: What are you seeing about Team Czechia? \n\n17:52: Thoughts on the upcoming first game for the United States\n\n22:40: Thoughts on Finland not being able to convert on their chances in\nWednesday's 4-1 loss to Slovakia?\n\n25:59: Did Finland play badly, or did the Slovakia goaltender stand on his\nhead? \n\n28:30: Thoughts and ice time being given more to the bottom two lines for\nFinland toward the end of the game\n\n31:33: Was it a good move by Slovakia to keep their foot on the gas throughout\nthe whole game?\n\n34:47: How much pressure is Finland under to win their next game now?\n\n37:20: How will Sweden's William Nylander perform at the Olympics?\n\nThe Hockey News At The Games: Excitement Builds For Team Canada by The Big Show\n[https://megaphone.imgix.net/podcasts/3bc8274e-af01-11ed-a8b0-431ab6b8c083/image/4922b9b8da32897267667963e64e6c75.png?ixlib=rails-4.3.1&w=500&h=500]\nThe Hockey News At The Games: Excitement Builds For Team Canada by The Big Show\n[https://megaphone.link/ROUST6058827785]\n\nWatch the full episode on YouTube [https://youtu.be/ibbxuH25vvQ]\n\nSubscribe to The Hockey News Big Show [https://linktr.ee/TheHockeyNews] on your\npreferred platform.