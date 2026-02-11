Logo
The Hockey News
The Hockey News Big Show At The Games: Excitement Builds For Team Canada cover image

The Hockey News Big Show At The Games: Excitement Builds For Team Canada

The Hockey News
4h
Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos are in Milan discussing Canada before their opening game, while Andrew McInnis and Michael Augello recap Slovakia's win over Finland

The Hockey News Big Show At The Games is here to cover the men's and women's hockey tournaments during the 2026 Olympics.

Watch the full episode of the Big Show here

Here's what Ryan Kennedy, Michael Traikos, Andrew McInnis and Michael Augello discussed:

2:05: What was it like at Canada's practice on Wednesday? 

5:30: Do the players on Team Canada believe in goalie Jordan Binnington? 

6:50: Is it fair to say the first goalie they play will be who they want to be their No. 1 goaltender? 

8:11: What is the level of excitement coming from the players on Team Canada? 

9:50: What line combinations did we see out of practice today? 

11:45: Thoughts on Canada's top six forwards? 

13:30: What are you seeing about Team Czechia? 

17:52: Thoughts on the upcoming first game for the United States

22:40: Thoughts on Finland not being able to convert on their chances in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to Slovakia?

25:59: Did Finland play badly, or did the Slovakia goaltender stand on his head? 

28:30: Thoughts and ice time being given more to the bottom two lines for Finland toward the end of the game

31:33: Was it a good move by Slovakia to keep their foot on the gas throughout the whole game?

34:47: How much pressure is Finland under to win their next game now?

37:20: How will Sweden's William Nylander perform at the Olympics?

