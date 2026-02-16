Logo
The Hockey News
Powered by Roundtable
The Hockey News Big Show At The Games: Previewing The Qualifying Round cover image

The Hockey News Big Show At The Games: Previewing The Qualifying Round

The Hockey News
4h
Partner
6,483Members·86,320Posts
TheHockeyNewsRTB@THNews profile imagefeatured creator badge

From Milan, Michael Traikos helps break down the final day of round-robin men's hockey action with Andrew McInnis and Michael Augello.

The Hockey News Big Show At The Games is here to cover the men's and women's hockey tournaments during the 2026 Olympics.

Michael Traikos joins the show from Milan to discuss Canada and USA's latest victories, if they need to make any lineup changes going forward, and the upcoming qualifying round.

Watch the full episode of the Big Show here

Here's what Michael Traikos, Andrew McInnis and Michael Augello discussed:

1:34: Takeaways from Team Canada's blowout win over France? 

4:11: How can Team Canada stay sharp when facing little adversity? 

7:12: Is Jordan Binnington your starting goaltender moving forward? 

10:12: Do you see many line combination changes for Canada at this point? 

13:50: What did you see from Team USA throughout the group stage? 

18:07: How important is it for Team USA players to know their individual roles? 

19:45: Which qualifying round game could provide us with an upset? 

24:11: Who are some players that have to step up for their team in this next round?

megaphone.linkThe Hockey News Big Show At The Games: Previewing The Qualifying Round by The Big Show

Watch the full episode on YouTube

Subscribe to The Hockey News Big Show on your preferred platform.

Shows