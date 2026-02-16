The Hockey News Big Show At The Games: Previewing The Qualifying Round

The Hockey News Big Show At The Games is here to cover the men's and women's\nhockey tournaments during the 2026 Olympics.\n\nMichael Traikos joins the show from Milan to discuss Canada and USA's latest\nvictories, if they need to make any lineup changes going forward, and the\nupcoming qualifying round.\n\nWatch the full episode of the Big Show here\n\nHere's what Michael Traikos, Andrew McInnis and Michael Augello discussed:\n\n1:34: Takeaways from Team Canada's blowout win over France? \n\n4:11: How can Team Canada stay sharp when facing little adversity? \n\n7:12: Is Jordan Binnington your starting goaltender moving forward? \n\n10:12: Do you see many line combination changes for Canada at this point? \n\n13:50: What did you see from Team USA throughout the group stage? \n\n18:07: How important is it for Team USA players to know their individual roles? \n\n19:45: Which qualifying round game could provide us with an upset? \n\n24:11: Who are some players that have to step up for their team in this next\nround?\n\nThe Hockey News Big Show At The Games: Previewing The Qualifying Round by The\nBig Show\n[https://megaphone.imgix.net/podcasts/3bc8274e-af01-11ed-a8b0-431ab6b8c083/image/4922b9b8da32897267667963e64e6c75.png?ixlib=rails-4.3.1&w=500&h=500]\nThe Hockey News Big Show At The Games: Previewing The Qualifying Round by The\nBig Show [https://megaphone.link/ROUST3872297428]\n\nWatch the full episode on YouTube [https://youtu.be/ESMUavhfJIw]\n\nSubscribe to The Hockey News Big Show [https://linktr.ee/TheHockeyNews] on your\npreferred platform.