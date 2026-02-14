Logo
The Hockey News
The Hockey News Big Show At The Games: Reacting To Canada And Finland's Friday Wins At Olympics cover image

The Hockey News Big Show At The Games: Reacting To Canada And Finland's Friday Wins At Olympics

From Milan, Ryan Kennedy helps break down Canada and Finland's wins in men's hockey action on Friday with Andrew McInnis and Michael Augello.

The Hockey News Big Show At The Games is here to cover the men's and women's hockey tournaments during the 2026 Olympics.

Watch the full episode of the Big Show here

Ryan Kennedy joins the show from Milan to discuss Canada's 5-1 win over Switzerland and Finland's 4-1 win against Sweden. And Gary Pearson also hops on for a new edition of the BetMGM Playbook.

Here's what Ryan Kennedy, Andrew McInnis, Michael Augello and Gary Pearson discussed:

0:30: What was the atmosphere like in the arena for the Canada and Switzerland game?

1:25: Were you expecting a more or less challenging game for Canada than yesterday?

4:20: What was the vibe in the building after the Kevin Fiala injury?

7:40: What did you think about the way this game started?

10:45: Thoughts on putting together Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon?

14:40: Who's been the best under-the-radar player for Team Canada?

17:50: Are you worried about a player like Sam Bennett taking a costly penalty?

19:30: Which team is better overall: Sweden or Finland?

22:50: How are the special teams for Finland and Sweden?

26:20: Thoughts on the Olympic officiating so far?

29:30: Could the arguably weaker competition in Team USA's group cost them?

BetMGM Playbook 

32:34: Canada have the best odds to win gold in men's hockey, while the U.S. have the best odds to win silver. From what we've seen so far, will it stand? 

34:06: Do you have a dark horse pick that could upset either Canada or the USA? 

37:30: Any worry that Team USA hasn't been battle-tested in their pool? 

38:49: Can anyone upset McDavid's odds to be the leading goal-scorer at the Olympics?

megaphone.linkThe Hockey News At The Games: Reacting To Canada And Finland's Friday Wins At Olympics by The Big Show

Watch the full episode on YouTube

