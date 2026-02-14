The Hockey News Big Show At The Games: Reacting To Canada And Finland's Friday Wins At Olympics

The Hockey News Big Show At The Games is here to cover the men's and women's\nhockey tournaments during the 2026 Olympics.\n\nWatch the full episode of the Big Show here\n\nRyan Kennedy joins the show from Milan to discuss Canada's 5-1 win over\nSwitzerland and Finland's 4-1 win against Sweden. And Gary Pearson also hops on\nfor a new edition of the BetMGM Playbook.\n\nHere's what Ryan Kennedy, Andrew McInnis, Michael Augello and Gary Pearson\ndiscussed:\n\n0:30: What was the atmosphere like in the arena for the Canada and Switzerland\ngame?\n\n1:25: Were you expecting a more or less challenging game for Canada than\nyesterday?\n\n4:20: What was the vibe in the building after the Kevin Fiala injury?\n\n7:40: What did you think about the way this game started?\n\n10:45: Thoughts on putting together Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon?\n\n14:40: Who's been the best under-the-radar player for Team Canada?\n\n17:50: Are you worried about a player like Sam Bennett taking a costly penalty?\n\n19:30: Which team is better overall: Sweden or Finland?\n\n22:50: How are the special teams for Finland and Sweden?\n\n26:20: Thoughts on the Olympic officiating so far?\n\n29:30: Could the arguably weaker competition in Team USA's group cost them?\n\nBetMGM Playbook \n\n32:34: Canada have the best odds to win gold in men's hockey, while the U.S.\nhave the best odds to win silver. From what we've seen so far, will it stand? \n\n34:06: Do you have a dark horse pick that could upset either Canada or the USA? \n\n37:30: Any worry that Team USA hasn't been battle-tested in their pool? \n\n38:49: Can anyone upset McDavid's odds to be the leading goal-scorer at the\nOlympics?\n\nThe Hockey News At The Games: Reacting To Canada And Finland's Friday Wins At\nOlympics by The Big Show\n[https://megaphone.imgix.net/podcasts/3bc8274e-af01-11ed-a8b0-431ab6b8c083/image/4922b9b8da32897267667963e64e6c75.png?ixlib=rails-4.3.1&w=500&h=500]\nThe Hockey News At The Games: Reacting To Canada And Finland's Friday Wins At\nOlympics by The Big Show [https://megaphone.link/ROUST4315863132]\n\nWatch the full episode on YouTube [https://youtu.be/IDAqPffNxoc]\n\nSubscribe to The Hockey News Big Show [https://linktr.ee/TheHockeyNews] on your\npreferred platform.