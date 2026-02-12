The Hockey News Big Show At The Games: Reacting To Canada Beating Czechia In Men's Olympic Hockey

The Hockey News Big Show At The Games is here to cover the men's and women's\nhockey tournaments during the 2026 Olympics.\n\nWatch the full episode of the Big Show here\n\nHere's what Michael Traikos, Andrew McInnis and Michael Augello discussed:\n\n00:30: Michael Traikos' thoughts live at the game\n\n01:25: Thoughts on the Canadian line combinations?\n\n03:15: What did you think of Tom Wilson being on the top line?\n\n05:45: Did Jordan Binnington silence the doubters?\n\n08:30: Thoughts on Canada's bottom six forwards?\n\n10:45: Can Canada's faceoff struggles affect them long-term?\n\n14:10: What impact could Josh Morrissey's injury have if he misses time?\n\n17:00: What did you think about Team Czechia's performance?\n\n21:10: How much did Canada's prevention of David Pastrnak's scoring chances\naffect their dominance?\n\n22:30: Do we see any lineup changes to Team Canada coming?\n\n25:35: What is Czechia's ceiling?\n\n27:20: What do you think Team Sweden's future looks like?\n\n32:00: Who is under more pressure in Finland or Sweden's game on Friday?\n\n34:00: What do you expect in Finland-versus-Sweden?\n\n36:00: What are the expectations if the Canadian women get a rematch against the\nUSA?\n\nThe Hockey News At The Games: Reacting To Canada Beating Czechia In Men's\nOlympic Hockey by The Big Show\n[https://megaphone.imgix.net/podcasts/3bc8274e-af01-11ed-a8b0-431ab6b8c083/image/4922b9b8da32897267667963e64e6c75.png?ixlib=rails-4.3.1&w=500&h=500]\nThe Hockey News At The Games: Reacting To Canada Beating Czechia In Men's\nOlympic Hockey by The Big Show [https://megaphone.link/ROUST8497252691]\n\nWatch the full episode on YouTube [https://youtu.be/IDAqPffNxoc]\n\nSubscribe to The Hockey News Big Show [https://linktr.ee/TheHockeyNews] on your\npreferred platform.