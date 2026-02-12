Logo
The Hockey News Big Show At The Games: Reacting To Canada Beating Czechia In Men's Olympic Hockey

36m
Michael Traikos, Andrew McInnis and Michael Augello discuss line combinations, standout players and other impressions from the Canada and Czechia game in Olympic men's hockey.

The Hockey News Big Show At The Games is here to cover the men's and women's hockey tournaments during the 2026 Olympics.

Watch the full episode of the Big Show here

Here's what Michael Traikos, Andrew McInnis and Michael Augello discussed:

00:30: Michael Traikos' thoughts live at the game

01:25: Thoughts on the Canadian line combinations?

03:15: What did you think of Tom Wilson being on the top line?

05:45: Did Jordan Binnington silence the doubters?

08:30: Thoughts on Canada's bottom six forwards?

10:45: Can Canada's faceoff struggles affect them long-term?

14:10: What impact could Josh Morrissey's injury have if he misses time?

17:00: What did you think about Team Czechia's performance?

21:10: How much did Canada's prevention of David Pastrnak's scoring chances affect their dominance?

22:30: Do we see any lineup changes to Team Canada coming?

25:35: What is Czechia's ceiling?

27:20: What do you think Team Sweden's future looks like?

32:00: Who is under more pressure in Finland or Sweden's game on Friday?

34:00: What do you expect in Finland-versus-Sweden?

36:00: What are the expectations if the Canadian women get a rematch against the USA?

megaphone.linkThe Hockey News At The Games: Reacting To Canada Beating Czechia In Men's Olympic Hockey by The Big Show

Watch the full episode on YouTube

