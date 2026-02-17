The Hockey News Big Show At The Games: USA, Canada To Meet In Olympic Women's Hockey Final

Andrew McInnis, Michael Augello, Chris Sinclair and Ryan Kennedy react to Team USA and Canada's semifinal wins before previewing the highly anticipated medal day.
The Hockey News Big Show At The Games is here to cover the men's and women's hockey tournaments during the 2026 Olympics.
Women's hockey writer Chris Sinclair and Ryan Kennedy join Andrew McInnis and Michael Augello to discuss the USA's 5-0 win over Sweden and Canada's 2-1 win over Switzerland before previewing the gold and bronze medal matches.
Here's what they discussed:
1:05: Your overall thoughts on Team Canada's win over Switzerland?
3:35: If Canada were looking to build momentum for the gold medal game, did they fail to do that?
5:12: How did Canada look from a defense and goaltending standpoint?
10:00: Takeaways from Team USA's win over Sweden?
14:41: What have you heard from the USA players themselves?
16:50: Does this American squad have any flaws?
18:00: One player that stood out in this semifinal win?
19:00: Is it safe to say that Team USA is entering the gold medal game as huge favorites?
21:06: What's the tone for Canada and the U.S. heading into the gold medal game?
25:45: What tactically gets changed for Team Canada in the gold medal game?
31:05: How are the Canadians going to approach handling Team USA's Abbey Murphy?
36:55: How will the bronze medal game between Switzerland and Sweden look, and who could make a big difference?