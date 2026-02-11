The Hockey News Big Show At The Games: USA Routs Canada In Women's Olympic Hockey

Logo
Andrew McInnis, Michael Augello and Chris Sinclair recap Team USA's commanding win over Canada, Sweden's women's team and final expectations for the men's tournament.

The Hockey News Big Show At The Games is here to cover the men's and women's hockey tournaments during the 2026 Olympics.

Today, we recap the United States' 5-0 preliminary round win over Canada in women's hockey before discussing Team Sweden's wins and some final men's hockey previews.

Watch the full episode of the Big Show here

Here's what Andrew McInnis, Michael Augello and Chris Sinclair discussed:

01:30: What made the USA so dominant today against Canada?

08:40: How did the USA dominate possession so much?

11:00: How much of a pest was Abbey Murphy to the Canadians?

17:20: What are Canada's chances without Marie-Philip Poulin, who is out day-to-day with an injury?

23:30: What does it mean for Canada's women's team getting shut out for the first time in Olympic history?

27:30: Thoughts on Canada's unsuccessful goalie interference challenge?

30:00: How much of a threat is Sweden in the women's tournament?

34:00: Thoughts ahead of the start of the men's tournament

41:45: Expectations for the Tkachuk brothers ahead of the Olympics

