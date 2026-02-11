The Hockey News Big Show At The Games: USA Routs Canada In Women's Olympic Hockey

The Hockey News Big Show At The Games is here to cover the men's and women's\nhockey tournaments during the 2026 Olympics.\n\nToday, we recap the United States' 5-0 preliminary round win over Canada in\nwomen's hockey before discussing Team Sweden's wins and some final men's hockey\npreviews.\n\nWatch the full episode of the Big Show here\n\nHere's what Andrew McInnis, Michael Augello and Chris Sinclair discussed:\n\n01:30: What made the USA so dominant today against Canada?\n\n08:40: How did the USA dominate possession so much?\n\n11:00: How much of a pest was Abbey Murphy to the Canadians?\n\n17:20: What are Canada's chances without Marie-Philip Poulin, who is out\nday-to-day with an injury?\n\n23:30: What does it mean for Canada's women's team getting shut out for the\nfirst time in Olympic history?\n\n27:30: Thoughts on Canada's unsuccessful goalie interference challenge?\n\n30:00: How much of a threat is Sweden in the women's tournament?\n\n34:00: Thoughts ahead of the start of the men's tournament\n\n41:45: Expectations for the Tkachuk brothers ahead of the Olympics\n\nThe Hockey News At The Games: USA Routs Canada In Women's Olympic Hockey by The\nBig Show\n[https://megaphone.imgix.net/podcasts/3bc8274e-af01-11ed-a8b0-431ab6b8c083/image/4922b9b8da32897267667963e64e6c75.png?ixlib=rails-4.3.1&w=500&h=500]\nThe Hockey News At The Games: USA Routs Canada In Women's Olympic Hockey by The\nBig Show [https://megaphone.link/ROUST4470217605]\n\nWatch the full episode on YouTube [https://youtu.be/DpHz-w_HqVA]\n\nSubscribe to The Hockey News Big Show [https://linktr.ee/TheHockeyNews] on your\npreferred platform.