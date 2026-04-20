The Hockey News Big Show: Breaking Down A Thrilling Start To The NHL Playoffs

Devan Dubnyk, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discuss Jake Oettinger, the Sabres' comeback, the Canadiens and Lightning penalties, Dan Vladar's play and much more.
The Hockey News Big Show is here to discuss a bunch of big storylines from the first two days of the Stanley Cup playoffs
Here's what former NHL goalie Devan Dubnyk, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed:
0:39: Dallas Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said, "Nothing for me was on our goaltending." What was to blame for the Stars' loss?
2:25: Can a goaltender at this level be figured out this early on in a series?
4:39: Will Dallas go to Casey DeSmith early in this series?
6:03: How does the series change between the Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning if they tighten up on the penalties?
10:35: Why were the Buffalo Sabres able to come back against the Boston Bruins in the third period?
14:43: Will the Philadelphia Flyers be able to hold off Sidney Crosby?
16:28: What is it about Dan Vladar that has made him so successful for the Flyers this year?
18:16: Are you confident in Carter Hart being able to lead the Vegas Golden Knights in a long playoff run?
21:00: Devan Dubnyk shares how important it is for a goalie to have familiarity and trust with their head coach.
22:22: Was coach John Tortorella the right answer for the Golden Knights?
25:05: What do the Ottawa Senators have to do to avoid going down 2-0 against the Carolina Hurricanes?
26:48: Do you think there is anything about Carolina's play that could hurt them later on?
29:59: Are the Los Angeles Kings happy they only lost 2-1 against the Colorado Avalanche?
32:52: Who plays more games for Edmonton: Connor Ingram or Leon Draisaiti?
35:10: Yay or Nay: fighting off the opening faceoff
37:20: Which rookie could have a big impact in the playoffs?
38:29: Which game from this week was the most exciting to watch?
39:58: From this weekend, name a player who was hot or cold.