The Hockey News Big Show: Breaking Down Sabres And Canadiens' Goalie Matchup

The Hockey News Big Show is here to discuss a bunch of big storylines during the\nNHL playoffs.\n\nWatch the full episode of the Big Show here\n\nHere's what former NHL goalie Devan Dubnyk, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos\ndiscussed in this episode:\n\n1:12: What did you see in Game 1 between the Colorado Avalanche and Minnesota\nWild? \n\n4:00: The Wild played without top center Joel Eriksson Ek and key defenseman\nJonas Brodin, both injured. How will this affect the Wild as the series\ncontinues? \n\n6:30: Logan Stankoven brings his post-season goal tally to six through just five\ngames. Do you see him slowing down anytime soon?\n\n8:15: What can the Philadelphia Flyers do to avoid letting this series get out\nof control? \n\n10:23: What do the Anaheim Ducks need to do to win the series? \n\n13:08: What do you see in this Vegas Golden Knights team? How will they handle\nthe Ducks?\n\n15:26: What did you see from Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jakub Dobes?\n\n18:34: What do you see in Buffalo Sabres goalie Alex Lyon? Is this an even\ngoalie matchup? \n\n19:45: What is the X-factor for this series between Montreal and Buffalo?\n\n22:22: Is the window closing for the Tampa Bay Lightning? \n\n25:14: How big of a deal is Tampa Bay's fourth straight first-round exit? \n\n28:51: Like or Dislike: Toronto Maple Leafs hiring Mats Sundin and John Chayka?\n\n30:58: Can the Toronto Maple Leafs use one of their goaltenders to bolster a\npotential trade? \n\n33:30: What should Charlie McAvoy receive as punishment for slashing Buffalo\nforward Zach Benson? \n\n35:35: Who deserves to win the draft lottery on Tuesday? \n\n38:47: From this weekend, name a player who was hot or cold?\n\n40:07: Yay or Nay: Philly and Wawa have teamed up for a "Gritty Smoothie"\n\nBreaking Down Sabres And Canadiens' Goalie Matchup by The Big Show\n[https://megaphone.imgix.net/podcasts/3bc8274e-af01-11ed-a8b0-431ab6b8c083/image/4922b9b8da32897267667963e64e6c75.png?ixlib=rails-4.3.1&w=500&h=500]\nBreaking Down Sabres And Canadiens' Goalie Matchup by The Big Show\n[https://megaphone.link/ROUST8572900828]\n\nWatch the full episode on YouTube [https://youtu.be/0nq4MX5eEF8]\n\nSubscribe to The Hockey News Big Show [https://linktr.ee/TheHockeyNews] on your\npreferred platform.