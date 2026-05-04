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The Hockey News Big Show: Breaking Down Sabres And Canadiens' Goalie Matchup

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Devan Dubnyk, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discuss the Habs and Sabres' goaltending, the Avalanche and Wild's crazy Game 1, Logan Stankoven's play and more.

The Hockey News Big Show is here to discuss a bunch of big storylines during the NHL playoffs.

Watch the full episode of the Big Show here

Here's what former NHL goalie Devan Dubnyk, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed in this episode:

1:12: What did you see in Game 1 between the Colorado Avalanche and Minnesota Wild? 

4:00: The Wild played without top center Joel Eriksson Ek and key defenseman Jonas Brodin, both injured. How will this affect the Wild as the series continues? 

6:30: Logan Stankoven brings his post-season goal tally to six through just five games. Do you see him slowing down anytime soon?

8:15: What can the Philadelphia Flyers do to avoid letting this series get out of control? 

10:23: What do the Anaheim Ducks need to do to win the series? 

13:08: What do you see in this Vegas Golden Knights team? How will they handle the Ducks?

15:26: What did you see from Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jakub Dobes?

18:34: What do you see in Buffalo Sabres goalie Alex Lyon? Is this an even goalie matchup? 

19:45: What is the X-factor for this series between Montreal and Buffalo?

22:22: Is the window closing for the Tampa Bay Lightning? 

25:14: How big of a deal is Tampa Bay's fourth straight first-round exit? 

28:51: Like or Dislike: Toronto Maple Leafs hiring Mats Sundin and John Chayka?

30:58: Can the Toronto Maple Leafs use one of their goaltenders to bolster a potential trade? 

33:30: What should Charlie McAvoy receive as punishment for slashing Buffalo forward Zach Benson? 

35:35: Who deserves to win the draft lottery on Tuesday? 

38:47: From this weekend, name a player who was hot or cold?

40:07: Yay or Nay: Philly and Wawa have teamed up for a "Gritty Smoothie"

megaphone.linkBreaking Down Sabres And Canadiens' Goalie Matchup by The Big Show

Watch the full episode on YouTube

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