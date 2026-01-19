Logo
The Hockey News Big Show: Breaking Down The Andersson And Sherwood Trades

4h
Michael Traikos, Ryan Kennedy and Andrew McInnis discuss the Golden Knights acquiring Rasmus Andersson, the Canucks trading Kiefer Sherwood, the Rangers' retool and more.

The Hockey News Big Show is back to discuss some big topics in the NHL and beyond.

Watch the full episode of the Big Show here

Here's what Michael Traikos, Ryan Kennedy and Andrew McInnis discussed:

2:00: The Calgary Flames traded Rasmus Andersson to the Vegas Golden Knights for Zach Whitecloud and some picks. Thoughts on this move for the Golden Knights?

3:45: How does this trade look from a Flames perspective? 

5:46: Does this trade open up more ice time for Zayne Parekh? 

7:29: Will more teams become like Vegas and throw in high draft picks because they don't need them?

11:20: New York Rangers GM Chris Drury released a letter to their fans letting them know a retool was coming. What does a retool like for the Rangers? 

17:47: It's reported that the Rangers wouldn't be offering Artemi Panarin an extension. What are some likely landing spots for Panarin? 

20:11: How much will this impact the Ducks moving forward, and how could it potentially have implications for Sweden at the Olympics?

23:04: Matthew Tkachuk will reportedly play Monday night against San Jose. How close are the Panthers to going on a strong run?  

26:38: The San Jose Sharks acquired Kiefer Sherwood from the Vancouver Canucks for Cole Clayton and some picks. Thoughts on this trade? 

30:04: Ottawa's Jake Sanderson made some blunt comments on their goaltending: "At the end of the day, you've got to make more than 10 saves to win the game." Was Sanderson out of line for this? 

34:27: Jonathan Toews returns to Chicago: what's your favorite Toews moment?

36:36: We've seen eight players already reported as part of Canada's reserves list. If someone is still injured by then, who should be Canada's first injury replacement? 

39:20: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins played his 1,000th game for Edmonton. Thoughts on the 2011 first overall draft pick's career to date?

41:40: Another week, another chance to name a player who had a hot or cold week.

