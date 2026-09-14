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The Hockey News Big Show: Breaking Down The Canadiens’ Signings Of Kreider, Bolduc And St. Louis

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The Hockey News
Updated Sep 14, 2026, 19:08
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Former NHL goaltender Devan Dubnyk, Michael Traikos and Ryan Kennedy break down the Montreal Canadiens’ busy weekend of moves, Mark Stone’s extension with the Vegas Golden Knights, and more.

Watch the full episode of the Big Show heremoreVideos

Here's what former NHL goalie Devan Dubnyk, Michael Traikos and Ryan Kennedy discussed in this episode:

0:37: Breaking down Chris Kreider’s decision to join the Montreal Canadiens? 

3:42: Did the Canadiens get good value on Zachary Bolduc’s extension? 

5:40: Expectations for Bolduc this season 

7:12: Thoughts on the Canadiens’ decision to extend Martin St. Louis as head coach

8:45: Devan Dubnyk reflects on playing against Martin St. Louis

10:48: Has Kent Hughes done a good job at locking down Montreal's core players?

14:52: If Mark Stone stays healthy, can the Golden Knights make another deep playoff run? 

19:00: Could Carson Soucy or Nick Blankenburg stick with their franchises after signing PTOs?

20:30: Are PTO contracts signed to push other players at training camp? 

22:45: Would Alexander Nikishin be a good fit with the Nashville Predators

26:00: Reacting to players 30-21 from the NHL Network’s top 50 players list

28:03: Devan Dubynk reflects on preparing for training camp each season

30:27: If you could build around one current NHL goalie for the next five years, who would you choose? 

32:23: Will Macklin Celebrini put together another 100-point season?

34:25: Were the New York Islanders right to select Bo Horvat as their next captain?

36:16: Which team will be stuck in the mushy middle this year? 

37:58: Which NHL rivalry are you most excited to watch this season?

megaphone.linkBreaking Down The Canadiens’ Signings Of Kreider, Bolduc and St. Louis by The Big Show

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