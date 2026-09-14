The Hockey News Big Show: Breaking Down The Canadiens’ Signings Of Kreider, Bolduc And St. Louis
The Hockey NewsUpdated Sep 14, 2026, 19:08featured
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Former NHL goaltender Devan Dubnyk, Michael Traikos and Ryan Kennedy break down the Montreal Canadiens’ busy weekend of moves, Mark Stone’s extension with the Vegas Golden Knights, and more.
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