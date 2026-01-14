The Hockey News Big Show: Breaking Down The Dougie Hamilton Situation

The Hockey News Big Show is back to discuss some big topics in the NHL and beyond.
Here's what Drew Shore, Michael Traikos and Andrew McInnis discussed:
02:30: Which players who made the Canadian Olympic roster are in danger of not making it to Italy?
05:05: What do we think of the Dougie Hamilton situation?
11:45: What's one team you expect to fall off in the Atlantic Division and one you expect to continue to gain steam?
16:45: What are your expectations for Rick Bowness in his new job with the Columbus Blue Jackets?
21:30: What traits and qualities make an ideal coach?
23:00: Will Connor McDavid score 50 goals this season?
29:30: If you could design a custom skate, what would it be?
31:45: Do you like the Utah Mammoth fans whistling?
33:30: Who will be the last man standing with no visor?
35:45: Who will make the Super Bowl?
Watch the full episode on YouTube
Subscribe to The Hockey News Big Show on your preferred platform.