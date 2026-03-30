The Hockey News Big Show: Breaking Down The Golden Knights Bringing In John Tortorella

What do players say it's like playing for John Tortorella? Devan Dubnyk discusses that and many more NHL topics with Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos.
Tune in for a new episode of big NHL and hockey topics with the latest episode of The Hockey News Big Show.
Here's what former NHL goalie Devan Dubnyk, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed:
1:02: Thoughts on the Vegas Golden Knights hiring John Tortorella as their new coach?
2:15: What do other players say it's like playing for John Tortorella?
7:29: What is it like having a coaching change during the season?
9:15: Will Tortorella be able to help improve the offensive production from players like Mitch Marner and Jack Eichel?
12:00: Where can we see Bruce Cassidy Coach next? Could we possibly see him as the Leafs' next coach?
13:30: Jason Robertson and Wyatt Johnston became the first pair of 40-goal scorers in Dallas Stars history. Is this something the Stars have been missing?
16:56: Do the Stars still have faith in Jake Oettinger to be their No. 1 goalie for the playoffs?
18:25: How will the Atlantic Division standings look at the end of the season?
20:27: For the Metropolitan Division, how will the standings look at the end of the season?
24:00: The Philadelphia Flyers signed first-round pick Porter Martone to an entry-level deal. What are your expectations for him? Will he make an immediate impact or take some time to develop?
26:22: What was it like for Devan Dubnyk signing his entry-level deal and debuting in the NHL?
29:00: Who are you picking to win and move onto the championship game in the NCAA Frozen Four?
31:48: Thoughts on Mercyhurst University discontinuing its Div. I men's hockey program?
33:30: Which bottom-dwelling team could make the playoffs in 2026-27?
35:17: Which team had the worse month: Detroit Red Wings or L.A. Kings?
37:10: Which NHL players, past or present, would you want to play poker with on the plane?
39:58: Another week, another chance to name a player who had a hot or cold week