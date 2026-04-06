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The Hockey News Big Show: Breaking Down The Islanders' Surprising Coaching Change

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Devan Dubnyk, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discuss the Islanders' coaching change, what comes next for Patrick Roy, Dubnyk's experience facing Alex Ovechkin and much more

Tune in for a new episode of big NHL and hockey topics with the latest episode of The Hockey News Big Show.

Watch the full episode of the Big Show here

Here's what former NHL goalie Devan Dubnyk, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed:

0:45: Thoughts on the New York Islanders hiring Pete DeBoer as their new coach?

3:11: What will DeBoer bring to this team during the rest of the season? 

6:16: Do you think this move was influenced by the recent coaching change made by the Golden Knights? 

9:05: What does Patrick Roy do next? Is it an NHL job or something else? 

11:10: What are Dubnyk's thoughts on Patrick Roy as a coach? 

14:19: Do the Philadelphia Flyers have what it takes to hold onto third spot in the Metropolitan Division? 

16:15: How has the Flyers' coaching staff handled the development of young players? 

19:30: Who is your final pick to win the Atlantic Division? 

20:34: Dubnyk discusses whether higher-seed teams fear the underdog.

22:40: Who is your final pick to win the Pacific Division? 

26:31: What is the most pressing issue for the Florida Panthers and Chicago Blackhawks to address this summer?

31:20: What does Dubnyk remember from facing Ovechkin during his career? What was the scouting report on him?

34:30: Sidney Crosby became the first player in league history to have 21 point-per-game seasons. Is he the most consistent player ever?

37:10: What was the biggest first-round upset of the past 20 years?

39:33: Another week, another chance to name a player who had a hot or cold week.

megaphone.linkBreaking Down The Islanders' Surprising Coaching Change by The Big Show

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