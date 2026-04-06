The Hockey News Big Show: Breaking Down The Islanders' Surprising Coaching Change

Tune in for a new episode of big NHL and hockey topics with the latest episode\nof The Hockey News Big Show.\n\nWatch the full episode of the Big Show here\n\nHere's what former NHL goalie Devan Dubnyk, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos\ndiscussed:\n\n0:45: Thoughts on the New York Islanders hiring Pete DeBoer as their new coach?\n\n3:11: What will DeBoer bring to this team during the rest of the season? \n\n6:16: Do you think this move was influenced by the recent coaching change made\nby the Golden Knights? \n\n9:05: What does Patrick Roy do next? Is it an NHL job or something else? \n\n11:10: What are Dubnyk's thoughts on Patrick Roy as a coach? \n\n14:19: Do the Philadelphia Flyers have what it takes to hold onto third spot in\nthe Metropolitan Division? \n\n16:15: How has the Flyers' coaching staff handled the development of young\nplayers? \n\n19:30: Who is your final pick to win the Atlantic Division? \n\n20:34: Dubnyk discusses whether higher-seed teams fear the underdog.\n\n22:40: Who is your final pick to win the Pacific Division? \n\n26:31: What is the most pressing issue for the Florida Panthers and Chicago\nBlackhawks to address this summer?\n\n31:20: What does Dubnyk remember from facing Ovechkin during his career? What\nwas the scouting report on him?\n\n34:30: Sidney Crosby became the first player in league history to have 21\npoint-per-game seasons. Is he the most consistent player ever?\n\n37:10: What was the biggest first-round upset of the past 20 years?\n\n39:33: Another week, another chance to name a player who had a hot or cold week.\n\nBreaking Down The Islanders' Surprising Coaching Change by The Big Show\n[https://megaphone.imgix.net/podcasts/3bc8274e-af01-11ed-a8b0-431ab6b8c083/image/4922b9b8da32897267667963e64e6c75.png?ixlib=rails-4.3.1&w=500&h=500]\nBreaking Down The Islanders' Surprising Coaching Change by The Big Show\n[https://megaphone.link/ROUST3495475195]\n\nWatch the full episode on YouTube [https://youtu.be/Aep-QRf8bcc]\n\nSubscribe to The Hockey News Big Show [https://linktr.ee/TheHockeyNews] on your\npreferred platform