The Hockey News Big Show: Breaking Down The Kings' Coaching Change

Devan Dubnyk, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discuss the Los Angeles Kings' coaching change, whether teams battling for a playoff spot should be trade deadline buyers, what it's like to be dealt and much more.
The Hockey News Big Show kicks off NHL trade deadline week with more big topics to discuss.
Watch the full episode of The Hockey News Big Show here.
Former NHL netminder Devan Dubnyk joins Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos to discuss the following:
0:45: Was this the right time for the Los Angeles Kings to fire coach Jim Hiller and name D.J. Smith the interim coach?
2:18: How have the Kings performed to this point, and what could be the effects of the change?
4:35: What's the difference between promoting someone to the interim coach role and hiring a new person from outside in the middle of a season?
6:53: The Washington Capitals, Ottawa Senators and Columbus Blue Jackets are within five points of a playoff spot in the East. Which of them should be buyers?
11:50: The Kings, San Jose Sharks and Nashville Predators are within five points of a playoff spot in the West. Which of them should be buyers?
17:45: Which players have surprisingly not been traded yet?
21:38: Devan Dubnyk shares his experience of being traded during his NHL career.
28:50: Is Brad Treliving's future as Toronto Maple Leafs GM in question?
31:30: Should the Maple Leafs trade a goalie for help elsewhere in the lineup?
34:00: Where does having Heated Rivalry actor Connor Storrie and the U.S. men's and women's Olympic gold medal winners on the opening monologue rank among the best hockey moments on Saturday Night Live?
36:40: What's something from the Olympic hockey games that you'd like to see with the NHL?
39:21: Who had a hot week in the NHL coming out of the Olympics?