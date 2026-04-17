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The Hockey News Big Show: Burning Questions On The West's First-Round Matchups

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Katie Gaus, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos preview the Western Conference side of the NHL playoffs, discuss who could win for the first time, react to the Canucks' GM firing and more.

The next games in the NHL will be playoff action, and The Hockey News Big Show is here to break it down.

Watch the full episode of the Big Show here

Here's what Katie Gaus, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed:

1:00: Thoughts on the first-round schedule?

2:59: How can the Los Angeles Kings stay competitive against the Colorado Avalanche?

5:55: What will be a key difference in the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild series?

8:19: What are the expectations for Mitch Marner in the playoffs? 

9:30: What do you make of the Vegas Golden Knights' end to the regular season? 

13:12: Who should be the Edmonton Oilers' starting goaltender? 

14:45: What's the scouting report on the Anaheim Ducks as they enter the playoffs? 

17:03: Which of the first-round series are you most looking forward to watching?

18:20: Who is an unlikely playoff hero? 

19:30: What is the toughest series of the bunch?

BetMGM Playbook

22:15: What are the odds for NHL teams seeking to win the Stanley Cup for the first time?

23:14: What are the concerns with each of these teams that could prevent them from winning?

29:40: Which team would you pick as the first-time Stanley Cup winner? 

31:02: What are the overall Stanley Cup odds?

Rapid Fire

31:46: The 2026 NHLPA Player Poll is released. David 'Pasta' Pastrnak was voted the player with the best nickname. Do you agree with the players?

33:42: Who would you select first overall in an NHL playoff pool fantasy draft?

34:47: Vancouver Canucks fired GM Patrik Allvin. Thoughts? 

37:21: Which player will lead the playoffs in scoring? 

38:36: Which goalies will steal the spotlight?

40:11: Who is your pick to win the Stanley Cup?

megaphone.linkBurning Questions On The West's First-Round Matchups by The Big Show

Watch the full episode on YouTube

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