The Hockey News Big Show: Can The Avalanche Go On An All-Time Playoff Run?

Drew Shore, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discuss the Avalanche, the NHL draft lottery, new blood in the playoffs and more.
The Hockey News Big Show is here to discuss a bunch of big storylines during the NHL playoffs.
Here's what former NHLer Drew Shore, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed in this episode:
Watch the full episode of the Big Show here
1:20: Initial reaction to the Toronto Maple Leafs winning the draft lottery?
4:00: Will Auston Matthews have an impact on who Toronto selects?
7:50: How dangerous will the San Jose Sharks be with the pick they got?
9:50: Can the Colorado Avalanche enter all-time best playoff run talks?
14:50: Thoughts on the performance of Nathan MacKinnon so far?
16:10: Is this season a sign of things to come in terms of new blood in the playoffs?
19:20: Should Canadian hockey fans jump on the Montreal bandwagon?
22:05: Thoughts on the PWHL expanding to Detroit?
25:10: Biggest winner and loser from the draft lottery?
28:20: Who should win the Selke Trophy?
30:10: Yay or nay: Mats Sundin should face the media more often than John Chayka?
32:30: What should the Vancouver Canucks look forward to after the lottery?