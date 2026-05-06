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The Hockey News Big Show: Can The Avalanche Go On An All-Time Playoff Run?

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Drew Shore, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discuss the Avalanche, the NHL draft lottery, new blood in the playoffs and more. The Hockey News Big Show is here to discuss a bunch of big storylines during the NHL playoffs.

Here's what former NHLer Drew Shore, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed in this episode:

Watch the full episode of the Big Show here

1:20: Initial reaction to the Toronto Maple Leafs winning the draft lottery?

4:00: Will Auston Matthews have an impact on who Toronto selects?

7:50: How dangerous will the San Jose Sharks be with the pick they got?

9:50: Can the Colorado Avalanche enter all-time best playoff run talks?

14:50: Thoughts on the performance of Nathan MacKinnon so far?

16:10: Is this season a sign of things to come in terms of new blood in the playoffs?

19:20: Should Canadian hockey fans jump on the Montreal bandwagon?

22:05: Thoughts on the PWHL expanding to Detroit?

25:10: Biggest winner and loser from the draft lottery?

28:20: Who should win the Selke Trophy?

30:10: Yay or nay: Mats Sundin should face the media more often than John Chayka?

32:30: What should the Vancouver Canucks look forward to after the lottery?

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