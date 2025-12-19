The Hockey News Big Show: Can The Red Wings Stay Atop The Atlantic Division?

The Hockey News Big Show is here to discuss more big topics in the NHL and beyond.

Here's what Ryan Kennedy, Michael Traikos and betting analyst Gary Pearson discussed:

1:30: What is the confidence in the Detroit Red Wings making the playoffs this year?

4:00: Can Detroit hold onto that top spot in the Atlantic Division?

5:38: Is Craig Berube to blame for any of the Leafs' struggles?

12:22: Which team needs to reset the most in 2026: Seattle, Buffalo or Vancouver?

13:56: Is there another team that needs to reset more?

16:41: Can Seattle actually move on from coach Lane Lambert?

18:15: What are still the biggest questions surrounding Canada's olympics team?

23:53: What are your first impressions of Canada’s world junior team this year?

29:11: How important is it for hockey fans to understand the culture they're in, including the positives and the negatives?

BetMGM Playbook: Who are the NHL's five best goaltenders this year?

32:22: Who has the best odds to win the Vezina Trophy?

33:44: What goalie are you most surprised to see on this list?

34:50: Who could be sneaking onto this list

36:15: Based on what you've seen this year, it's Game 7 of the Stanley Cup final. Which goalie are you looking to have in net?

Rapid Fire

37:54: Time to bring back the question: yay or nay for games on Christmas?

39:23: What was the best rebrand of the quarter-century?

41:48: What quote made you think, "say whaaaat?" this week?

