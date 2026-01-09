The Hockey News Big Show: Can The Senators Still Save Their Season?

The Hockey News Big Show.

Here's what Katie Gaus, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed:

0:50: The Toronto Maple Leafs have been playing better as of late. Is it too early to say this is the Leafs' comeback?

4:25: Where would you add a component to this Leafs team?

5:19: Can the Senators' season still be saved?

9:01: Which of the Penguins, Sabres, Sharks and Kings can stay strong enough to hang on to a spot in the playoffs? Which teams do we see falling out of the mix?

12:50: Which team will start selling before the Olympic roster freeze?

16:15: Where would you like to see Nazem Kadri land if the Flames were to let him go?

17:20: Do you agree with Wayne Gretzky that Canada should start Jordan Binnington to open the Olympics and let him play until he falters?

18:52: How much do you think international experience matters coming into the Olympics?

20:49: A three-day test event in Milan is being held over the next three days that will include seven games during that span. How crucial will this event be to determine where things stand?

25:34: Strengths or players to watch out for on Team Canada and Team USA?

27:18: Between Sweden and Finland, who has the best shot at upsetting one of the Teams with higher odds?

30:26: Who are you picking as your gold medal winner?

Rapid Fire

33:22: Jim Montgomery couldn't find Joel Hofer the other night to replace Binnington. Name another all-time weird/funny moment.

35:43: Will Patrick Kane go down as the greatest American-born player ever?

38:12: Which player from Canada's world juniors team will make the best NHLer?

40:11: Did this world juniors change your opinion of Gavin McKenna?

