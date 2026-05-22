The Hockey News Big Show: Canadiens' Caufield And Slafkovsky Find Their Strides In Game 1

Andrew McInnis, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discuss the Canadiens' Game 1 victory, what must change for the Hurricanes, expectations for Game 2 between the Avalanche and Golden Knights, and much more.
The Hockey News Big Show is here to discuss a bunch of big storylines during the NHL playoffs.
Watch the full episode of the Big Show here
Here's what Andrew McInnis, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed in this episode:
0:45: Takeaways from Game 1 between the Montreal Canadiens and Carolina Hurricanes?
2:24: What were the keys to Montreal's game?
4:25: What were your thoughts on the goaltending battle?
7:12: How important was it for Juraj Slafkovsky and Cole Caufield to find their strides?
9:50: What has to be different for the Hurricanes in Game 2?
12:36: What are your expectations for Game 2 between the Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights?
16:30: Should the Pittsburgh Penguins go through an aggressive rebuild with Sidney Crosby still on the team?
19:50: Is there pressure on the San Jose Sharks to make it into the playoffs next season?
BetMGM Playbook
24:24: Who in the Eastern Conference final will finish with the most points?
27:18: Who in the Eastern Conference Final will have the most goals?
29:06: Who in the Western Conference final will finish with the most points?
32:48: Who in the Western Conference Final will have the most goals?
Rapid Fire
35:14: San Jose mayor Matt Mahan is suggesting the new PWHL team be called the Hammerheads. Yay or Nay?
37:00: Who are the top three expansion teams of the past 30 years?
39:12: Who has stood out so far from the IIHF Men’s World Championship?
40:55: Like or Dislike: The new name of the New York Islanders’ AHL affiliate, the Hamilton Hammers