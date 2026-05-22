Logo
The Hockey News
Powered by Roundtable
The Hockey News Big Show: Canadiens' Caufield And Slafkovsky Find Their Strides In Game 1 cover image

The Hockey News Big Show: Canadiens' Caufield And Slafkovsky Find Their Strides In Game 1

The Hockey News
3h
featured
17,862Members·87,297Posts
TheHockeyNewsRTB@THNews profile imagefeatured creator badge
The Hockey News
3h
Updated at May 22, 2026, 18:22
featured

Andrew McInnis, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discuss the Canadiens' Game 1 victory, what must change for the Hurricanes, expectations for Game 2 between the Avalanche and Golden Knights, and much more.

The Hockey News Big Show is here to discuss a bunch of big storylines during the NHL playoffs.

Watch the full episode of the Big Show here

Here's what Andrew McInnis, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed in this episode:

0:45: Takeaways from Game 1 between the Montreal Canadiens and Carolina Hurricanes? 

2:24: What were the keys to Montreal's game? 

4:25: What were your thoughts on the goaltending battle? 

7:12: How important was it for Juraj Slafkovsky and Cole Caufield to find their strides? 

9:50: What has to be different for the Hurricanes in Game 2?

12:36: What are your expectations for Game 2 between the Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights? 

16:30: Should the Pittsburgh Penguins go through an aggressive rebuild with Sidney Crosby still on the team? 

19:50: Is there pressure on the San Jose Sharks to make it into the playoffs next season? 

BetMGM Playbook 

24:24: Who in the Eastern Conference final will finish with the most points? 

27:18: Who in the Eastern Conference Final will have the most goals? 

29:06: Who in the Western Conference final will finish with the most points? 

32:48: Who in the Western Conference Final will have the most goals? 

Rapid Fire 

35:14: San Jose mayor Matt Mahan is suggesting the new PWHL team be called the Hammerheads. Yay or Nay?

37:00: Who are the top three expansion teams of the past 30 years? 

39:12: Who has stood out so far from the IIHF Men’s World Championship?

40:55: Like or Dislike: The new name of the New York Islanders’ AHL affiliate, the Hamilton Hammers

megaphone.linkCanadiens' Caufield And Slafkovsky Find Their Strides In Game 1 by The Big Show

Watch the full episode on YouTube

Subscribe to The Hockey News Big Show on your preferred platform.

nhlplayoffsmontreal canadienscarolina hurricanessan jose sharkspittsburgh penguins
Shows