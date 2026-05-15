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The Hockey News Big Show: Canadiens' Top Forwards Heating Up At The Right Time

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Andrew McInnis, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discuss the Canadiens' Game 5 win, the Golden Knights eliminating the Ducks, Macklin Celebrini remaining Canada's captain and more.

The Hockey News Big Show is here to discuss a bunch of big storylines during the NHL playoffs.

Watch the full episode of the Big Show her

Here's what Andrew McInnis, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed in this episode:

0:59: Is the Montreal Canadiens' top line heating up at just the right time? 

1:50: Thoughts on how Ivan Demidov has performed so far? 

3:19: What does Buffalo have to do to avoid being eliminated, especially at the Bell  Centre?

6:41: Who do you expect to start for Buffalo in net for Game 6? 

9:00: Who were the difference-makers for the Vegas Golden Knights in this series against the Anaheim Ducks?

11:50: The Golden Knights will take on the No. 1-seeded Colorado Avalanche in the West final. Expectations for how this series will go?

15:01: Do you think Vegas has proven enough based on the previous teams they faced? 

17:01: What's next for the Anaheim Ducks?

19:30: Would Jordan Kyrou be a good fit for the Ottawa Senators? Would it be worth him waiving his no-trade clause? Should the Senators trade their 2027 or 2028 first-round picks this off-season?

23:03: Should the Jets even consider the possibility of trading Connor Hellebuyck? If so, what is he worth in the trade market?

BetMGM Playbook 

27:24: What are the odds saying about the Stanley Cup final matchup?

30:54: Dark-horse pick for which two teams meet up in the Stanley Cup final?

32:25: What will it take for any of these teams to beat the Avalanche or Carolina Hurricanes?

Rapid Fire 

35:38: Was it the right decision for Macklin Celebrini to remain Canada's captain for the men's World Championship?

37:24: Who has been more valuable to their team in these playoffs: Mitch Marner or Frederik Andersen?

39:09: Will Elias Pettersson get over or under 80 points next season?

40:45: What's the weirdest coach firing you've seen?

Audio version to come. 

Watch the full episode on YouTube

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