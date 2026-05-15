The Hockey News Big Show: Canadiens' Top Forwards Heating Up At The Right Time

The Hockey News Big Show is here to discuss a bunch of big storylines during the\nNHL playoffs.\n\nWatch the full episode of the Big Show her\n\nHere's what Andrew McInnis, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed in this\nepisode:\n\n0:59: Is the Montreal Canadiens' top line heating up at just the right time? \n\n1:50: Thoughts on how Ivan Demidov has performed so far? \n\n3:19: What does Buffalo have to do to avoid being eliminated, especially at the\nBell Centre?\n\n6:41: Who do you expect to start for Buffalo in net for Game 6? \n\n9:00: Who were the difference-makers for the Vegas Golden Knights in this series\nagainst the Anaheim Ducks?\n\n11:50: The Golden Knights will take on the No. 1-seeded Colorado Avalanche in\nthe West final. Expectations for how this series will go?\n\n15:01: Do you think Vegas has proven enough based on the previous teams they\nfaced? \n\n17:01: What's next for the Anaheim Ducks?\n\n19:30: Would Jordan Kyrou be a good fit for the Ottawa Senators? Would it be\nworth him waiving his no-trade clause? Should the Senators trade their 2027 or\n2028 first-round picks this off-season?\n\n23:03: Should the Jets even consider the possibility of trading Connor\nHellebuyck? If so, what is he worth in the trade market?\n\nBetMGM Playbook \n\n27:24: What are the odds saying about the Stanley Cup final matchup?\n\n30:54: Dark-horse pick for which two teams meet up in the Stanley Cup final?\n\n32:25: What will it take for any of these teams to beat the Avalanche or\nCarolina Hurricanes?\n\nRapid Fire \n\n35:38: Was it the right decision for Macklin Celebrini to remain Canada's\ncaptain for the men's World Championship?\n\n37:24: Who has been more valuable to their team in these playoffs: Mitch Marner\nor Frederik Andersen?\n\n39:09: Will Elias Pettersson get over or under 80 points next season?\n\n40:45: What's the weirdest coach firing you've seen?\n\nAudio version to come. \n\nWatch the full episode on YouTube [https://youtu.be/QGiX4MyazoA]\n\nSubscribe to The Hockey News Big Show [https://linktr.ee/TheHockeyNews] on your\npreferred platform.