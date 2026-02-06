The Hockey News Big Show: Checking In On Some Big NHL Trades

The Hockey News Big Show has a new episode full of big storylines in the NHL and\nhockey world.\n\nWatch the full episode of the Big Show here\n\nHere's what Katie Gaus, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed:\n\n0:00: Let's take a look at some big trades from this past year and evaluate how\nthey look now. Quinn Hughes was traded to the Minnesota Wild. How has this trade\npanned out? \n\n3:00: Stuart Skinner was sent to Pittsburgh in exchange for Tristan Jarry. How\nhas this trade worked out for both teams?\n\n5:15: Tell us what trade from last year looks the best a year later? \n\n7:10: Which GM has done the best so far this season? \n\n8:50: Which coach has stood out to you, making a big impact this season? \n\n12:55: Which player or team has been either the biggest surprise or\ndisappointment so far?\n\nTrue Hockey Talk\n\nMitch Marner, Connor Hellebuyck and Sarah Nurse are a few key athletes wearing\nTrue Gear.\n\n16:30: Let's start with Marner. Where do we think he lines up in this stacked\nforward group for Team Canada? \n\n18:45: If the U.S. is gonna win gold – how much of a factor does Hellebuyck need\nto be?\n\n21:29: Sarah Nurse is one of the key veteran players for Canada's women's team –\ncould she be an X-factor for Team Canada? \n\nBetMGM Playbook \n\n24:36: Do you think playing in a certain division could give an NHL team an\nadvantage in the playoffs? \n\n27:22: How do we like the first-round playoff format? Should it change so\ndivision opponents don't always face each other?\n\n31:19: What division do you think the Stanley Cup winner will come from?\n\nRapid Fire \n\n33:47: Yay or nay: Seth Jarvis replaces Brayden Point on Team Canada\n\n35:54: What do you expect from Drew Doughty, Erik Karlsson and other players who\ncould be in their final Olympics?\n\n38:26: Will a defenseman lead the Olympics in scoring? \n\n40:30: Where do the Hutson brothers (Lane Hutson, Cole, Quinn and Lars) rank\namong the hockey families at the pro level right now?\n\n42:42: Artemi Panarin wants No. 72, but L.A. Kings mascot Bailey has it. What\nshould the mascot get to give up the number?\n\nRevisiting Some Big NHL Trades: Hughes, Skinner And More by The Big Show\n[https://megaphone.imgix.net/podcasts/3bc8274e-af01-11ed-a8b0-431ab6b8c083/image/4922b9b8da32897267667963e64e6c75.png?ixlib=rails-4.3.1&w=500&h=500]\nRevisiting Some Big NHL Trades: Hughes, Skinner And More by The Big Show\n[https://megaphone.link/ROUST7574173944]\n\nWatch the full episode on YouTube [https://youtu.be/vd47dVNJKaw]\n\nSubscribe to The Hockey News Big Show [https://linktr.ee/TheHockeyNews] on your\npreferred platform.