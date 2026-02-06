Logo
The Hockey News Big Show: Checking In On Some Big NHL Trades

2h
Katie Gaus, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos revisit the Quinn Hughes and Stuart Skinner trades and discuss Mitch Marner, Seth Jarvis, the latest BetMGM Playbook and more.

The Hockey News Big Show has a new episode full of big storylines in the NHL and hockey world.

Watch the full episode of the Big Show here

Here's what Katie Gaus, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed:

0:00: Let's take a look at some big trades from this past year and evaluate how they look now. Quinn Hughes was traded to the Minnesota Wild. How has this trade panned out? 

3:00: Stuart Skinner was sent to Pittsburgh in exchange for Tristan Jarry. How has this trade worked out for both teams?

5:15: Tell us what trade from last year looks the best a year later? 

7:10: Which GM has done the best so far this season? 

8:50: Which coach has stood out to you, making a big impact this season? 

12:55: Which player or team has been either the biggest surprise or disappointment so far?

True Hockey Talk

Mitch Marner, Connor Hellebuyck and Sarah Nurse are a few key athletes wearing True Gear.

16:30: Let's start with Marner. Where do we think he lines up in this stacked forward group for Team Canada? 

18:45: If the U.S. is gonna win gold – how much of a factor does Hellebuyck need to be?

21:29: Sarah Nurse is one of the key veteran players for Canada's women's team – could she be an X-factor for Team Canada? 

BetMGM Playbook 

24:36: Do you think playing in a certain division could give an NHL team an advantage in the playoffs? 

27:22: How do we like the first-round playoff format? Should it change so division opponents don't always face each other?

31:19: What division do you think the Stanley Cup winner will come from?

Rapid Fire 

33:47: Yay or nay: Seth Jarvis replaces Brayden Point on Team Canada

35:54: What do you expect from Drew Doughty, Erik Karlsson and other players who could be in their final Olympics?

38:26: Will a defenseman lead the Olympics in scoring? 

40:30: Where do the Hutson brothers (Lane Hutson, Cole, Quinn and Lars) rank among the hockey families at the pro level right now?

42:42: Artemi Panarin wants No. 72, but L.A. Kings mascot Bailey has it. What should the mascot get to give up the number?

