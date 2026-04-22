The Hockey News Big Show: Could Kevyn Adams Be A Strong Fit For Canucks' GM Role?

The Hockey News Big Show is here to discuss some bigNHL and hockey topics three\ntimes a week.\n\nHere's what former NHLer Drew Shore, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed\nin this episode:\n\n0:00: Could the Buffalo Sabres change goalies ahead of Game 3 against the Boston\nBruins?\n\n4:59: Have the Utah Mammoth exceeded expectations against the Vegas Golden\nKnights?\n\n10:30: Who needs to step up the most for the Los Angeles Kings against the\nColorado Avalanche?\n\n13:13: Will lineup changes be made for the Montreal Canadiens after losing Game\n2 to the Tampa Bay Lightning?\n\n21:33: Is Kevyn Adams a strong fit for the GM role with the Vancouver Canucks?\n\n27:13: Breaking down the best hockey documentaries\n\n29:39: Will the NHL have another expansion franchise by 2030?\n\n32:15: Reflecting on the craziest in-game delays in hockey\n\n35:24: Previewing the most exciting players to watch at the U-18 Men's World\nChampionships\n\nCould Kevyn Adams Be A Strong Fit For Canucks' GM Role? by The Big Show\n[https://megaphone.imgix.net/podcasts/3bc8274e-af01-11ed-a8b0-431ab6b8c083/image/4922b9b8da32897267667963e64e6c75.png?ixlib=rails-4.3.1&w=500&h=500]\nCould Kevyn Adams Be A Strong Fit For Canucks' GM Role? by The Big Show\n[https://megaphone.link/ROUST1723551223]\n\nSubscribe to The Hockey News Big Show [https://linktr.ee/TheHockeyNews] on your\npreferred platform.