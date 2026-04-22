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The Hockey News Big Show: Could Kevyn Adams Be A Strong Fit For Canucks' GM Role?

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Drew Shore, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discuss the Sabres, Mammoth, Kings, Canadiens, Canucks, NHL expansion and more.

The Hockey News Big Show is here to discuss some bigNHL and hockey topics three times a week.

Here's what former NHLer Drew Shore, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed in this episode:

0:00: Could the Buffalo Sabres change goalies ahead of Game 3 against the Boston Bruins?

4:59: Have the Utah Mammoth exceeded expectations against the Vegas Golden Knights?

10:30: Who needs to step up the most for the Los Angeles Kings against the Colorado Avalanche?

13:13: Will lineup changes be made for the Montreal Canadiens after losing Game 2 to the Tampa Bay Lightning?

21:33: Is Kevyn Adams a strong fit for the GM role with the Vancouver Canucks?

27:13: Breaking down the best hockey documentaries

29:39: Will the NHL have another expansion franchise by 2030?

32:15: Reflecting on the craziest in-game delays in hockey

35:24: Previewing the most exciting players to watch at the U-18 Men's World Championships

megaphone.linkCould Kevyn Adams Be A Strong Fit For Canucks' GM Role? by The Big Show

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