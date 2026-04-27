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The Hockey News Big Show: Did The Refs And NHL Handle The Ducks' OT Goal Review Well?

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Devan Dubnyk, Ryan Kennedy and Andrew McInnis discuss the debate about the Ducks' OT goal on the Oilers, Jeremy Swayman's reaction to being pulled and much more.

The Hockey News Big Show is here to discuss a bunch of big storylines during the NHL playoffs.

Watch the full episode of the Big Show here

Here's what former NHL goalie Devan Dubnyk, Ryan Kennedy and Andrew McInnis discussed:

0:59: Did the officials in the Edmonton Oilers and Anaheim Ducks game make the right decision to call the overtime goal a goal on the ice?

6:25: Should that puck have gotten through Oilers goalie Tristan Jarry to begin with?

8:00: Can the Edmonton Oilers battle back and win this series?

10:22: How would you assess the goaltending so far for the Edmonton Oilers?

15:37: Between the Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning, which team has the edge heading into Game 5?

20:35: What impact would it make for Montreal to have Noah Dobson back, possibly in Games 5 or 6?

22:20: What led to the Buffalo Sabres' strong start to Game 4?

23:45: What do the Boston Bruins need to do to keep their playoff hopes alive?

25:00 Thoughts on Jermany Swayman's reaction to being pulled?

26:34: Are the Stars' struggles at even strength a concern moving forward?

29:50: What went wrong for the Ottawa Senators?

33:36: Logan Stankoven, Jackson Blake and Taylor Hall were difference-makers for the Carolina Hurricanes. What was your impression of the team?

35:33: What has to change for the Kings in the coming years?

36:58: Have we seen any weak points with the Colorado Avalanche yet?

38:58: Has D.J. Smith shown enough to be the permanent Kings coach?

40:28: Should the San Jose Sharks name Macklin Celebrini captain?

41:20: Who was hot or cold this past week?

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