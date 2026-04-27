The Hockey News Big Show: Did The Refs And NHL Handle The Ducks' OT Goal Review Well?

The Hockey News Big Show is here to discuss a bunch of big storylines during the\nNHL playoffs.\n\nWatch the full episode of the Big Show here\n\nHere's what former NHL goalie Devan Dubnyk, Ryan Kennedy and Andrew McInnis\ndiscussed:\n\n0:59: Did the officials in the Edmonton Oilers and Anaheim Ducks game make the\nright decision to call the overtime goal a goal on the ice?\n\n6:25: Should that puck have gotten through Oilers goalie Tristan Jarry to begin\nwith?\n\n8:00: Can the Edmonton Oilers battle back and win this series?\n\n10:22: How would you assess the goaltending so far for the Edmonton Oilers?\n\n15:37: Between the Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning, which team has\nthe edge heading into Game 5?\n\n20:35: What impact would it make for Montreal to have Noah Dobson back, possibly\nin Games 5 or 6?\n\n22:20: What led to the Buffalo Sabres' strong start to Game 4?\n\n23:45: What do the Boston Bruins need to do to keep their playoff hopes alive?\n\n25:00 Thoughts on Jermany Swayman's reaction to being pulled?\n\n26:34: Are the Stars' struggles at even strength a concern moving forward?\n\n29:50: What went wrong for the Ottawa Senators?\n\n33:36: Logan Stankoven, Jackson Blake and Taylor Hall were difference-makers for\nthe Carolina Hurricanes. What was your impression of the team?\n\n35:33: What has to change for the Kings in the coming years?\n\n36:58: Have we seen any weak points with the Colorado Avalanche yet?\n\n38:58: Has D.J. Smith shown enough to be the permanent Kings coach?\n\n40:28: Should the San Jose Sharks name Macklin Celebrini captain?\n\n41:20: Who was hot or cold this past week?\n\nDid The Refs And NHL Handle The Ducks' OT Goal Review Well? by The Big Show\n[https://megaphone.imgix.net/podcasts/3bc8274e-af01-11ed-a8b0-431ab6b8c083/image/4922b9b8da32897267667963e64e6c75.png?ixlib=rails-4.3.1&w=500&h=500]\nDid The Refs And NHL Handle The Ducks' OT Goal Review Well? by The Big Show\n[https://megaphone.link/ROUST7889928846]