The Hockey News Big Show: Dissecting The Oilers' Mini Hot Streak

The Hockey News Big Show is here to discuss more big topics in the NHL and beyond.

Here's what ex-NHL goalie Devan Dubnyk, Michael Traikos and Andrew McInnis, discussed:

2:00: Connor McDavid scored a hat trick last week and has recorded a combined 12 shots in his past two games. Do you like his game when he shoots more? Is he more valuable as a playmaker or a scorer?

4:30: From Dubnyk's perspective, is McDavid underrated as a shooter?

6:55: Have the Oilers finally found their game?

8:05: Are too many of the losses from the Oilers blamed on the goaltending?

11:30: The Jets have now lost seven of their last nine games. Can the Jets do enough to put themselves in a playoff spot until Hellebuyck can return? Who must step up?

18:00: The Utah Mammoth sit fourth in the Central Division and in a second wild-card spot. Does this team have enough to stay in the mix with Logan Cooley out indefinitely? And who will finish higher in the standings: the Chicago Blackhawks or Utah Mammoth?

22:37: The Washington Capitals will be without their rookie winger, Ryan Leonard, after taking a massive blow from Jacob Trouba. Thoughts about the hit?

28:03: Are players noticing that Trouba didn't fight with Tom Wilson? Is it a respect issue?

30:20: Quinn Hughes said he's aware that "things like" having his name in trade talks between the Canucks and Devils could happen. But he added that if there was a call, he wasn't involved in it. How likely is it that Hughes will be on the Canucks by next fall?

32:34: Do the Devils start working on a trade package to get Quinn Hughes?

35:06: Which center would you pick to build your franchise around: Macklin Celebrini, Connor Bedard or Leo Carlsson?

37:03: Another week, another chance to name a player who had a hot or cold week.

39:22: The Winnipeg Jets host the 2026 Heritage Classic against the Canadiens. The Jets took to X and asked fans for jersey help. What jersey should the Jets wear?

40:36: What is Dubnyk's favorite moment from the outdoor game he played in?

42:54: Favorite Heritage Classic matchup?

