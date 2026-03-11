The Hockey News Big Show: Do The Maple Leafs Have A Bad Rap Among NHL Players?

The Hockey News Big Show is here to dive into some big NHL and hockey topics\nmidway through the week.\n\nWatch the full episode of the Big Show here\n\nHere's what former NHL player Drew Shore, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos\ndiscussed:\n\n1:49: How far do you think the Montreal Canadiens can get in this year's\nplayoffs? \n\n4:45: How can Montreal combat heavy play from other teams in the playoffs? \n\n6:13: What is it like for a player going into the Bell Centre in Montreal? \n\n7:06: There is a narrative out there that Toronto is a terrible place to play\nand all the Maple Leafs do is run their stars out of town. How real is this? Do\nthey need to do some PR?\n\n11:09: Drew, what was the perspective on playing in Toronto? \n\n12:17: Are the Boston Bruins' playoff hopes destined to fail if they can't\nfigure it out on the road?\n\n15:10: Could James Hagens be added to the Bruins roster for the playoffs? \n\n15:40: If Boston played Buffalo in the first round, would the Bruins be\nfavored? \n\n16:50: The Edmonton Oilers are starting to heat up at the right time. How\nimportant is it that they win the division?\n\n19:19: The Oilers are playing the nuclear option of Connor McDavid and Leon\nDraisaitl (with Jack Roslovic) together more – is this sustainable?\n\n20:51: Where are the Philadelphia Flyers going? What are the Flyers' objectives\nafter this season? \n\n24:20: Drew, what do you do if you're the Flyers?\n\n28:10: Ryan, what makes NHL draft prospect goaltender Harrison Boettiger's\ndevelopment unique?\n\n30:40: Will any goalies go in the first round of the draft this year? \n\n33:08: Macklin Celebrini is the third-fastest teenager to 90 points in a season,\ngetting in 62 games. How many points will he finish the season with?\n\n35:23: Which team would you rather have the 2025-26 Colorado Avalanche or the\nfield going into the playoffs?\n\n38:25: Nathan MacKinnon was ejected from yesterday's game for crashing into\nOilers goalie Connor Ingram. Was a five-minute major the right call, or should\nit have only been two minutes?\n\n41:44: Charlie McAvoy needs dental work again after being hit in the face\nTuesday night. Does he deserve to win the Masterton Trophy at this point?\n\n42:44: Do we consider Rasmus Dahlin a rat?\n\nDo The Maple Leafs Have A Bad Rap Among NHL Players? by The Big Show\n[https://megaphone.imgix.net/podcasts/3bc8274e-af01-11ed-a8b0-431ab6b8c083/image/4922b9b8da32897267667963e64e6c75.png?ixlib=rails-4.3.1&w=500&h=500]\nDo The Maple Leafs Have A Bad Rap Among NHL Players? by The Big Show\n[https://megaphone.link/ROUST1865685906]\n\nWatch the full episode on YouTube [https://youtu.be/iLyRopvLHAI]\n\nSubscribe to The Hockey News Big Show [https://linktr.ee/TheHockeyNews] on your\npreferred platform.