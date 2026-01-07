The Hockey News Big Show: Do The New Jersey Devils Need To Make Major Changes?

The Hockey News Big Show is back to recap the world juniors and discuss more NHL and hockey topics.

Here's what Ryan Kennedy, Michael Traikos and Drew Shore discussed:

02:00: Whose draft stock rose the most at the world juniors?

06:30: Did Zayne Parekh need to apologize for comments saying NHLers being robots and that some folks with the Flames told him to give simple answers?

09:40: Will Parekh need to do anything to gain trust back from his teammates?

11:00: Did the Toronto Maple Leafs actually have a chance to land Brad Marchand?

14:15: How many goals will Auston Matthews finish the season with?

18:20: How scary are the Oilers without Tristan Jarry?

21:00: What has changed most about Trevor Zegras' game this season?

24:00: Do the Devils need to make major changes?

30:20: Yay or nay: Latvia will win a world junior medal in the next five years?

33:20: Best and worst off-season acquisition halfway through the season

37:40: Would you like to change your Stanley Cup prediction from the start of the season?

