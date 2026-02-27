The Hockey News Big Show: Do The Oilers Have A New Goalie Problem?

The Big Show is here to discuss big NHL and hockey topics as the trade deadline\nis now a week away.\n\nHere's what Katie Gaus, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed:\n\n3:30: What do we think about the current state of the Toronto Maple Leafs?\n\n8:10: Do the Edmonton Oilers still have a goaltending problem?\n\n12:00: What do the Boston Bruins and Seattle Kraken need to do to hold their\nplayoff position?\n\n16:30: How much of the New York Islanders' success is due to Matthew Schaefer?\n\n20:00: Which teams from the east will buy or sell?\n\n24:00: Gary Pearson joins the show for the latest edition of the BetMGM\nBreakdown. Which players have the shortest odds of winning the Art Ross Trophy?\n\n34:30: Who has the best "hockey smile?"\n\n37:30: Which junior or college team is Ryan paying attention to?\n\n39:10: Would you rather trade for Bobby McMann or Michael Bunting?\n\n41:00: Would you rather trade for Dougie Hamilton or Justin Faulk?\n\n43:10: Which quote shocked you this week?\n\nListen to the full episode on Spotify [https://megaphone.link/ROUST4065320781]\n\nWatch the full episode on YouTube [https://youtu.be/NcQ0xD9EG_8]\n\nSubscribe to The Hockey News Big Show [https://linktr.ee/TheHockeyNews] on your\npreferred platform.