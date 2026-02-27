Logo
The Hockey News Big Show: Do The Oilers Have A New Goalie Problem?

3h
Katie Gaus, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discuss the state of the Maple Leafs, Oilers, Bruins, Kraken, Islanders and more. Also tune in for the latest BetMGM Breakdown.

The Big Show is here to discuss big NHL and hockey topics as the trade deadline is now a week away.

Here's what Katie Gaus, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed:

3:30: What do we think about the current state of the Toronto Maple Leafs?

8:10: Do the Edmonton Oilers still have a goaltending problem?

12:00: What do the Boston Bruins and Seattle Kraken need to do to hold their playoff position?

16:30: How much of the New York Islanders' success is due to Matthew Schaefer?

20:00: Which teams from the east will buy or sell?

24:00: Gary Pearson joins the show for the latest edition of the BetMGM Breakdown. Which players have the shortest odds of winning the Art Ross Trophy?

34:30: Who has the best "hockey smile?"

37:30: Which junior or college team is Ryan paying attention to?

39:10: Would you rather trade for Bobby McMann or Michael Bunting?

41:00: Would you rather trade for Dougie Hamilton or Justin Faulk?

43:10: Which quote shocked you this week?

