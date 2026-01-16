The Hockey News Big Show: Does Celebrini Deserve The Hart More Than McDavid?

The Hockey News Big Show is back to discuss some big topics in the NHL and beyond.
Here's what Michael Traikos, Ryan Kennedy and Katie Gaus discussed:
0:42: Was it surprising to see Mitch Marner get booed at home?
2:15: What does the aftermath of losing Mitch Marner look like for the Leafs?
4:24: Toronto lost, but how important would it have been to get the win over Marner?
6:05: Auston Matthews said he was "done with the Mitch questions." Over/Under how many Mitch questions he's still going to get next Friday?
8:26: What stands out as the most important part of the Tampa Bay Lightning's success right now?
10:30: Darren Raddysh is a pending UFA next season. Will Tampa want to lock him down soon?
11:58: Can the Seattle Kraken keep a hold on their playoff spot into the future?
14:51: What teams could be a good fit for Dougie Hamilton or would want him?
19:22: The OHL top prospects game and the USHL's All-American Game took place this week. Who stood out the most?
BetMGM Playbook
23:43: What have you seen from Macklin Celebrini that made him jump Connor McDavid as the second favorite on the Hart Trophy ballot?
26:02: How much does a narrative influence the Hart Trophy ballot?
27:35: Do you think about the Vezina Trophy odds and the back and forth between Ilya Sorokin and Logan Thompson?
28:52: Who would you vote for between Sorokin and Thompson, or is there someone besides these two you could see winning it?
Rapid Fire
32:18: Who is going to win the Art Ross Trophy?
34:02: If the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Tampa Bay Lightning both make the playoffs, who deserves the Jack Adams Award: Dan Muse or Jon Cooper?
35:46: Zdeno Chara's number was retired on Thursday night in Boston. Favorite memory or moment from Hall of Famer Chara?
38:15: What quote made you think, "say whaaaat?" this week?
Watch the full episode on YouTube
Subscribe to The Hockey News Big Show on your preferred platform.