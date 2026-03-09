Logo
The Hockey News Big Show: Dubnyk Discusses The Leafs, Sabres, Avalanche, Bobrovsky And More

Former NHL goalie Devan Dubnyk, Ryan Kennedy and Andrew McInnis discuss the Sabres' hot streak, the Avalanche's outlook, why it's tough to predict the Maple Leafs' plan, and much more.

The Hockey News Big Show is here to discuss the big storylines in the NHL coming out of trade deadline week.

Watch the full episode of the Big Show here

Here's what former NHL goalie Devan Dubnyk, Ryan Kennedy and Andrew McInnis  discussed:

1:22: What has been working so well for the Buffalo Sabres?

7:10: How much of a threat can the Sabres be in the playoffs?

10:07: How exciting would a Sabres and Lightning playoff series be?

12:30: How crucial is depth in the playoffs?

14:24: Are the Colorado Avalanche clear Stanley Cup favorites, and do they really have any flaws?

19:05: As a goaltender, what's it like watching a team on a power play passing the puck back and forth but not shooting it?

21:35: Thoughts on the status of the Maple Leafs right now?

25:22: What's the Maple Leafs' big plan now moving forward?

27:42: Does it hurt the Leafs if they don't accept a rebuild?

29:30: What do you think Sergei Bobrovsky's next contract will look like, and will it still be with the Panthers?

33:08: Which teams have the most important make-or-break stretch of games coming up?

36:07: What trade rumor that didn't end up happening made you upset?

37:00: It might be early, but which player fits best with their new team?

38:09: Which trade deadline seller should be in a playoff spot next season?

39:35: Favorite Corey Perry moment?

41:58: Another week, another chance to name a player who had a hot or cold week.

