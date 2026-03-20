The Hockey News Big Show: Has Matthew Schaefer Had The Best Season By A Rookie D-Man?

Watch the latest episode of The Hockey News Big Show for big NHL and hockey\ntopics.\n\nWatch the full episode of the Big Show here\n\nHere's what Katie Gaus, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed:\n\n0:38: Has Matthew Schaefer had the best performance we've ever seen by a rookie\ndefenseman? \n\n3:16: Who does Schaefer remind you of? \n\n4:16: Is there any debate as to why Schaefer doesn't deserve the Calder Trophy?\n\n5:31: With the way the Buffalo Sabers are playing, do they have a chance to make\nsome serious waves in the post-season and go on a run for the Cup? Or will the\npressure be too much?\n\n8:45: Do we care if the Sabres go out in the first round? Are fans happy enough\nto just make the playoffs?\n\n11:00: If the Columbus Blue Jackets are able to hold onto their playoff spot, do\nthey have enough to go on a long playoff run? \n\n13:50: Which team is the most likely to stir things up and avoid being\nfirst-round fodder? \n\n18:15: The three Hobey Hat Trick finalists will be revealed on April 3. Who\nwould you pick as the top three? \n\n20:54: If Gavin McKenna isn't in the top three, does that change how we feel\nabout him?\n\nBetMGM Playbook \n\n23:26: How important is a division win with the current playoff format? \n\n26:10: Why is the Pacific Division farther behind in points compared to other\ndivisions? \n\n28:37: Is there a theme of struggles between the Pacific division teams? \n\n31:47: Who do you think will win the Pacific Division? \n\nRapid Fire \n\n33:50: With the regular season nearing its end, which player has had the worst\nvalue contract this season? \n\n35:50: The NHL draft Lottery takes place on May 5, and Vancouver will likely\nhave the highest odds. Who do you want to see win it? Who actually wins it?\n\n38:28: Since March Madness has begun, what team would be your Cinderella pick to\nwin the Cup? \n\n39:27: Will Cole Caufield reach the 50-goal mark this season?\n\nHas Matthew Schaefer Had The Best Season By A Rookie D-Man? by The Big Show\n[https://megaphone.imgix.net/podcasts/3bc8274e-af01-11ed-a8b0-431ab6b8c083/image/4922b9b8da32897267667963e64e6c75.png?ixlib=rails-4.3.1&w=500&h=500]\nHas Matthew Schaefer Had The Best Season By A Rookie D-Man? by The Big Show\n[https://megaphone.link/ROUST7900686310]\n\nWatch the full episode on YouTube [https://youtu.be/uUUX_iF7yMc]\n\nSubscribe to The Hockey News Big Show [https://linktr.ee/TheHockeyNews] on your\npreferred platform.