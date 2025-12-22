The Hockey News Big Show: Have The Leafs Given Up On Their Coach?

The Hockey News Big Show is here to discuss more big topics in the NHL and beyond.

Here's what former NHL goalie Devan Dubnyk, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed:

0:56: Phillip Danault was traded to the Montreal Canadiens by the Los Angeles Kings on Friday for a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL draft. Thoughts on this pickup?

2:15: How does this Danault trade add to Montreal's depth?

3:38: What does this trade mean for the Kings? Are they just freeing up cap space?

6:07: The Seattle Kraken traded Mason Marchment to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is this the start of a retool or rebuild in Seattle?

7:27: How does Mason Marchment fit into the Blue Jackets' lineup?

8:31: Is it time to be terrified of the Florida Panthers once again?

10:53: Is missing this amount of time for Matthew Tkachuk an advantage or disadvantage for him?

13:00: What is the word on the return of Aleksander Barkov?

14:07: With the standings being so tight in the Atlantic, is this the year we see the Sabers make a real competitive push toward a playoff spot?

18:11: Do the Toronto Maple Leafs need to make a move?

20:13: Have the Maple Leafs given up on their coach?

23:25: Who is one bubble player you believe has to make Team Canada?

26:04: As the quarter-century wraps up, what were the biggest changes to the NHL and the game since 2000?

29:17: Who's the greatest Penguins player of all-time: Crosby or Lemieux?

33:21: Which team is most thankful for the upcoming holiday break?

35:40: Another week, another chance to name a player who had a hot or cold week.

37:27: Egg nog: yay or nay?

