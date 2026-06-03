The Hockey News Big Show: How Are The Golden Knights Getting These Comeback Wins?

The Hockey News Big Show is here to discuss a bunch of big storylines during the\nNHL playoffs.\n\nWatch the full episode of the Big Show here\n\nHere's what former NHLer Drew Shore, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed\nin this episode:\n\n0:50: What are the thoughts from Ryan, who was in attendance for Game 1 of the\nStanley Cup final?\n\n3:30: Thoughts on Brett Howden and the steal of a contract the Vegas Golden\nKnights have with him?\n\n5:30: What is playing in Vegas getting all these come-from-behind wins?\n\n8:00: How concerned are you about Frederik Andersen after his five goals allowed\nin Game 1?\n\n10:50: Any predictions for Game 2?\n\n13:00: Who is a better fit as the Toronto Maple Leafs' coach: Patrick Roy or\nPeter Laviolette?\n\n15:30: Are you surprised the Leafs are not looking at younger options for the\nnext coach?\n\n17:40: Thoughts on the All-Star Game going to an international format?\n\n20:30: Thoughts on having the skills competition for players 25-and-under?\n\n23:20: Thoughts on the NCAA potentially changing its eligibility rules?\n\n28:10: Who is your Game 1 MVP?\n\n30:00: Biggest thing you're focusing on throughout the rest of the series?\n\n32:10: Who would you rather have on your team: Leon Draisaitl or Kirill Kaprizov\n\n33:10: Any predictions for the pregame siren for Game 2?\n\nWhat's The Maple Leafs' Purpose For The Trade Deadline? by The Big Show\n[https://megaphone.imgix.net/podcasts/3bc8274e-af01-11ed-a8b0-431ab6b8c083/image/4922b9b8da32897267667963e64e6c75.png?ixlib=rails-4.3.1&w=500&h=500]\nWhat's The Maple Leafs' Purpose For The Trade Deadline? by The Big Show\n[https://megaphone.link/ROUST4065320781]\n\nListen to the full episode on Spotify [https://megaphone.link/ROUST4065320781]\n\nWatch the full episode on youtube [https://youtu.be/lxxeDeLQxog]\n\nSubscribe to The Hockey News Big Show [https://linktr.ee/TheHockeyNews] on your\npreferred platform.