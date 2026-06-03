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The Hockey News Big Show: How Are The Golden Knights Getting These Comeback Wins?

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The Hockey News
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Updated at Jun 3, 2026, 18:42
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Drew Shore, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discuss Game 1 of the Stanley Cup final, Maple Leafs coaching rumors, the new All-Star Game format and more.

The Hockey News Big Show is here to discuss a bunch of big storylines during the NHL playoffs.

Watch the full episode of the Big Show heremoreVideos

Here's what former NHLer Drew Shore, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed in this episode:

0:50: What are the thoughts from Ryan, who was in attendance for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup final?

3:30: Thoughts on Brett Howden and the steal of a contract the Vegas Golden Knights have with him?

5:30: What is playing in Vegas getting all these come-from-behind wins?

8:00: How concerned are you about Frederik Andersen after his five goals allowed in Game 1?

10:50: Any predictions for Game 2?

13:00: Who is a better fit as the Toronto Maple Leafs' coach: Patrick Roy or Peter Laviolette?

15:30: Are you surprised the Leafs are not looking at younger options for the next coach?

17:40: Thoughts on the All-Star Game going to an international format?

20:30: Thoughts on having the skills competition for players 25-and-under?

23:20: Thoughts on the NCAA potentially changing its eligibility rules?

28:10: Who is your Game 1 MVP?

30:00: Biggest thing you're focusing on throughout the rest of the series?

32:10: Who would you rather have on your team: Leon Draisaitl or Kirill Kaprizov

33:10: Any predictions for the pregame siren for Game 2?

megaphone.linkWhat's The Maple Leafs' Purpose For The Trade Deadline? by The Big Show

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