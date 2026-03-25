The Hockey News Big Show: How Legit Are The Ottawa Senators?

Here's what former NHLer Drew Shore, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed:\n\nWatch the full episode of the Big Show here\n\n1:20: How legit are the Ottawa Senators as a playoff team?\n\n3:10: How much of an X-factor is Linus Ullmark for Ottawa?\n\n8:20: What do you expect from a jam-packed Eastern wild-card race?\n\n13:50: Are the Colorado Avalanche back to being a juggernaut?\n\n17:50: How important is winning when you're out of the playoffs at this time of\nyear?\n\n21:40: What are your top three in the Calder Trophy race right now?\n\n24:10: Thoughts on alternative ideas to prevent shootouts?\n\n28:30: Will the Tampa Bay Lightning or Buffalo Sabres win the Atlantic?\n\n30:00: How many teams will have a new coach next season?\n\n33:20: Who had the best shootout goal last night?\n\n35:40: NCAA Frozen Four predictions?\n\nListen to the full episode on Spotify [https://megaphone.link/ROUST4065320781]\n\nWatch the full episode on YouTube [https://youtu.be/A2OvVm9NglQ]\n\nSubscribe to The Hockey News Big Show [https://linktr.ee/TheHockeyNews] on your\npreferred platform.