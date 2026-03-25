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The Hockey News Big Show: How Legit Are The Ottawa Senators?

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Drew Shore, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discuss the Senators climbing into a playoff spot, the Calder Trophy race, NHL shootouts and more.

Here's what former NHLer Drew Shore, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed:

Watch the full episode of the Big Show here

1:20: How legit are the Ottawa Senators as a playoff team?

3:10: How much of an X-factor is Linus Ullmark for Ottawa?

8:20: What do you expect from a jam-packed Eastern wild-card race?

13:50: Are the Colorado Avalanche back to being a juggernaut?

17:50: How important is winning when you're out of the playoffs at this time of year?

21:40: What are your top three in the Calder Trophy race right now?

24:10: Thoughts on alternative ideas to prevent shootouts?

28:30: Will the Tampa Bay Lightning or Buffalo Sabres win the Atlantic?

30:00: How many teams will have a new coach next season?

33:20: Who had the best shootout goal last night?

35:40: NCAA Frozen Four predictions?

Listen to the full episode on Spotify 

Watch the full episode on YouTube

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