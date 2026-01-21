The Hockey News Big Show: How Long Will Matthew Tkachuk Need To Get To Full Speed?

The Hockey News Big Show is back to discuss some big topics in the NHL and\nbeyond.\n\nHere's what Michael Traikos, Ryan Kennedy and Drew Shore discussed:\n\nWatch the full episode of The Hockey News Big Show here.\n\n1:05: Thoughts on the NHL's first goalie fight in six years?\n\n3:20: Who do you want to see in the next goalie fight?\n\n5:50: Is Sweden still a medal threat given their injuries?\n\n9:15: How much will Jake Sanderson's comments about the team's goaltending –\nspecifically Leevi Merilainen – stay around in the dressing room?\n\n11:00: What will Sanderson need to do privately to clear this up with\nMerilainen, if he hasn't done so already?\n\n14:20: What's your favorite example of a player playing their first game against\na former team? Jonathan Toews received a lengthy standing ovation in Chicago\nthis week.\n\n19:30: How long until Matthew Tkachuk gets to full speed?\n\n23:00: How concerned are you about an injury affecting Matthew Tkachuk's Stanley\nCup playoffs?\n\n27:20: Which team is the best fit if Nazem Kadri is traded?\n\n31:10: Which team has surprised you the most through 50 games?\n\n33:20: Who will score the most goals at the Olympics?\n\n35:30: If Team USA needs an injury replacement on offense, who gets the call?\n\n37:45: Which goalie wins a 32-goalie royal rumble?\n\nHow Long Will Matthew Tkachuk Need To Get To Full Speed? by The Big Show\n[https://megaphone.imgix.net/podcasts/3bc8274e-af01-11ed-a8b0-431ab6b8c083/image/4922b9b8da32897267667963e64e6c75.png?ixlib=rails-4.3.1&w=500&h=500]\nHow Long Will Matthew Tkachuk Need To Get To Full Speed? by The Big Show\n[https://megaphone.link/ROUST8193637828]\n\nWatch the full episode on YouTube [https://youtu.be/DmRGqZTlzPk]\n\nSubscribe to The Hockey News Big Show [https://linktr.ee/TheHockeyNews] on your\npreferred platform.